Lindsay Lohan, Allison Holker and other celebs share their touching Mother's Day tributes

Celeb moms, including Lindsay Lohan and Allison Holker are sharing touching Mother's Day tributes.

Lindsay Lohan marked her first Mother’s Day since welcoming her son, Luai, whom she shares with her husband, Bader Shammas.

Lohan shared a graphic on Instagram that simply read “Happy Mother’s Day,” penning a note about motherhood in the caption.

“Happy Mother’s Day to my mother and all of the wonderful mothers out there!” she wrote. “It’s my first Mother’s Day and I couldn’t be more grateful to be a mom. It’s been the biggest blessing life has offered me.”

The actor added, “I am more thankful every day that goes by for my beautiful son Luai. Sending love and hugs to all of the mothers!”

Read on to see how other celebrities honored the moms in their lives — whether they posted messages for their own moms, their wives, themselves or even their children.

Allison Holker Boss

Allison Holker Boss posted a glam family portrait on Instagram, which included her daughter, Weslie, as well as her son Maddox and daughter Zaia, whom she shared with her late husband, Stephen “tWitch” Boss.

Holker Boss used the caption to wish her fellow moms a happy Mother’s Day and wrote that motherhood is “one of the biggest blessings” in her life.

“My children bring me so my light, love, comfort, support, curiosity and purpose,” she said. “There is a bond we share and protect. These three angels bring so much joy to the world… the spirit in them just lifts everyone up around them.”

To conclude her caption, Holker Boss added, “I will sit in this day full of gratitude for the love I’m graced with!! Sending you all love and light!”

Michelle Obama

Former First Lady Michelle Obama penned a sweet message about her mom, Marian Lois Robinson, on her social media platforms to honor the Robinson matriarch on Mother's Day.

"Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms out there!," she captioned the the post, which included a sweet photo of her with her mom.

"My mom has always been my rock and I’m so grateful for all the ways she continues to show up for my family," she continued. "She’s taught me so much over the years, and I feel so lucky that I get to pass that same wisdom down to my own girls."

Mrs. Obama shares two daughters, Malia and Sasha, with her husband, former President Barack Obama.

"To all the moms celebrating today, I hope you know how much you’re appreciated," she added.

John Travolta

John Travolta shared a touching tribute on Instagram to his late wife, Kelly Preston, who died in 2020. The couple shared three kids, Ella, Benjamin, and Jett, who died in 2009 at age 16.

Travolta shared two photos of Preston posing with her children alongside the message, “Happy Mother’s Day Kelly. We love you we miss you.”

Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth also honored two special women in his life on Instagram to mark Mother’s Day — his wife, Elsa Pataky, and his mom, Leonie Hemsworth.

The actor and Pataky share three children: daughter India and twin sons Sasha and Tristan.

The “Avengers” star posted a carousel of photos on Instagram, including a photo of Pataky giving a kissing face to the camera with whipped cream on her nose, as well as a selfie with his mom while he gave her a kiss on the temple.

“Happy Mother’s Day to my two favourites!” Hemsworth wrote in the caption.

Emma Heming Willis

Bruce Willis’ wife, Emma Heming Willis, shared a sweet video on Instagram with her daughters Mabel and Evelyn, as they posed for photos by the water.

In the caption, she shared an ode to her daughters, writing, “They keep me fun and spunky, yet laser focused and motivated to want to leave this world a little better than when I arrived.”

“What a gift to move through life with these two young ladies,” she added. “Happy Mother’s Day to you.”

Emma Heming Willis and her daughters went all in on their photoshoot. Emma Heming Willis / Instagram

Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton also celebrated her first Mother's Day as a mom of two. She posted a video montage on Instagram featuring plenty of sweet clips of her son, Phoenix, and daughter, London.

“My first Mother’s Day as a mom of two!” she wrote in the caption. “My heart is so full today.”

Tom Brady

Tom Brady gave a sweet tribute on Instagram to the “POWERFUL moms that I’m lucky to have in my life,” including his own mom, Galynn Patricia Brady.

He also included his ex, Bridget Moynahan, whom he shares his older son, Jack, and his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, who he shares his younger children Benjamin and Vivian with.

Danielle Brooks

Danielle Brooks shared a series of sweet photos of her daughter, Freeya, to celebrate Mother's Day on Instagram.

In the caption, Brooks reflected on motherhood, writing, “My most important job on this planet… being your mother.”

“Love you Freeya,” she added. “Happy Mother’s Day and sending my love to those whose Mothers have transitioned.”

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon honored her own mom on Mother’s Day in a post on Instagram alongside a few snaps of the mother-daughter duo over the years.

“Every day with you is a gift @grandma_busybetty,” Witherspoon added in the caption. “Happy Mother’s Day, Mama!”

Kris Jenner

Kris Jenner penned a lengthy message on social media dedicated to her children, fellow moms, as well as her own mom, MJ Shannon.

Alongside the message, she shared a slideshow of family photos from over the years, ranging from throwback snaps to recent shots Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, and Kylie with their own children.

Jenner described being a mom to her six children as “the most incredible journey” of her life.

“Every day I am so grateful and feel so blessed for this life we live… all of the laughter, the love, the incredible moments we’ve shared and the magical memories we have created as a family,” she added. “You are my pride and joy, and I cherish each of you more than you will ever know.”

She celebrated her daughters who have children of their own, adding, “Watching you blossom, and grow and also nurture, raise, teach and love your own children is one of the most fulfilling experiences for me as a mom and a grandmother.”

Jenner described being a grandmother as “a fabulous, magical, and special experience,” writing, “The delicious times I share with my grandchildren remind me every day how blessed I am and how full my heart is. I love you more than words can describe.”

She also honored her mom, writing that she was the one to teach her about “the joy of family” as well as “the love of celebrating life.”

“To all the Mommies out there, you are the heart of your families, the ones who nurture, guide, and love unconditionally,” she concluded her caption. “You make this world a happy place for your children. Today is a day to celebrate you and all the wonderful things you do.”