'Teen Mom's Catelynn Baltierra posts birthday tribute to 14-year-old daughter

Here’s a reality “Teen Mom” fans might be shocked to face, the babies of that original generation are no longer babies.

On May 18, “16 and Pregnant” star Catelynn Baltierra (née Lowell) celebrated her daughter Carly’s 14th birthday with a post shared on Instagram.

Baltierra and her husband, Tyler Baltierra, emerged into the public spotlight in 2009 when they appeared in the MTV series “16 and Pregnant.” The two became pregnant when they were both teenagers and were the only couple in the first season to make the decision to place their child for adoption.

“14 years ago, this amazing little girl was born!” she captioned the post. “Gosh, if she only knew how many people she has touched and changed. Happy Birthday, Carly we love you so much!!!”

The post included three photos of her oldest, the first of which shows her as a little girl in a blue recital dress.

“Someday, she will be an adult and will be making her own choices in how much she is involved in your lives,” one user replied. “I think you will be pleasantly surprised and fulfilled with your relationship with her. The growth is so beautiful. I am an adopter, btw.”

“Y’all really made the same baby three times,” another user commented, referring to the couple's other children.

Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra ultimately had three other daughters together and married in 2015. Their children are 8-year-old Novalee Reign, 4-year-old Vaeda Luma and 2-year-old Rya Rose.

The couple met while they were in the 7th grade and learned that they were pregnant after dating for three years, per People. The two ultimately decided to place their daughter, Carly, into adoption despite their parents’ wishes, and MTV followed their process. Later, the series “Teen Mom” kept tabs on their lives in the aftermath of their decision.