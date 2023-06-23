See Cardi B's daughter at her pre-K graduation: 'My baby moving on up'

Cardi B’s daughter graduated from pre-kindergarten all decked out in a sparkly pink dress. But perhaps her most adorable look was the white lab coat she put on before donning her cap and gown.

The 30-year-old rapper shared a video on her Instagram story June 22, showing her 4-year-old daughter, Kulture Kiari, walking up to a microphone at her graduation and telling the audience, “When I grow up, I want to be a doctor.” She held a sign decorated with the same words about her dream job.

Cardi also celebrated the occasion by posting a series of photos with Kulture, whose dress featured layers upon layers of sparkly ruffles and a bright pink flower.

“My baby moving on up,” Cardi captioned her post. “I’m a emotional proud mommy. Give me good grades and I’ll give you the world baby.”

The photos capture moments throughout the day with Cardi and Kulture posing together in front of a 2023 sign and sharing ice cream sundaes at a restaurant.

In one photo, Kulture, beaming, holds up an award certificate from her teachers nominating her for the "best dance moves."

Cardi is a mother to Kulture, 4, and Wave, 21 months, with the rapper Offset. Kulture will turn 5 next month.

In the comments of Cardi’s post, fans reacted with fondness and noted about how much Kulture has grown up.

“I swore she was still an infant omg time goes fast congrats,” one person wrote.

“How is she so big already?” another person wrote. “Cardi was just pregnant with her like yesterday. Kids aren’t staying little no more.”

The rapper told TODAY in a March 2021 interview that she sees a lot of herself in her daughter's personality.

“My child is just like me, mixed with her daddy,” she said. “She’s got a very strong personality, she wants what she want.”

Regarding her approach to parenting, Cardi told Vogue Singapore in 2022 that she aims to instill in her children the values of work ethic and humility regardless of their parents' fame.

“Even though my kids are well-off, I want them to know that when you work for things and achieve it, it’s more respected — especially when people see that you bust your a-- for it,” she said.

Cardi also shared her hopes regarding Kulture's future.

“I want her to do amazing things when she grows up," she said. "She can Jet Ski or go on a boat. I want her to be smarter than me — just be the better version of me.”