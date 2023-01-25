Camila Alves McConaughey shares rare pic of daughter Vida — with ‘uncle’ Woody Harrelson

Vida McConaughey celebrated her 13th birthday surrounded by her family — which of course includes her "uncle," Woody Harrelson.

To celebrate her daughter's 13th birthday, mom Camila Alves McConaughey shared a photo of the now teenage Vida about to blow out her birthday candles, while Harrelson looks quizzically at the confection in the background.

"Uncle @woodyharrelson is questioning if the cake is vegan or not!!!” she wrote in the caption.

Harrelson starred alongside Vida’s dad, Matthew McConaughey, in the first season of the HBO crime anthology series “True Detective." While the two aren't related, in 2019, McConaughey posted a photo of the duo with the caption, “brothers from nother mothers?”

Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey at a launch party of a new bar in London, England in 2018. David M. Benett/Dave Benett / Getty Images

In her birthday post, Vida looks all grown up, wearing a bright flower crown. In the caption, Alves McConaughey gushed over her daughter, who turned 13 on Jan. 3, just a few days after her brother Livingston's 10th birthday on Dec. 28.

"Time flies… 13! You are my ray of sunshine Vida!!! Your name explains everything about you, 'life,'" she wrote.

"Happy Birthday beauty Vida!" Rita Wilson added in the comments.

The McConaughey's are the proud parents of three children, Levi, who is 14, as well as Vida and Livingston.

Camila Alves McConaughey and Matthew McConaughey at the premiere of Illumination's "Sing 2" on December 12, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. Gregg DeGuire / FilmMagic

Alves McConaughey last shared a photo of Vida in a vulnerable post on Mother's Day in 2022. In the pic, Vida has a wide grin and hugs her great-grandmother close. Alves McConaughey opened up in the caption about the experience of her grandmother dying from COVID-19 in 2020.

"Seeing this photo of her and my daughter brings so much love to my heart," she wrote.

McConaughey shared a photo of his family from the premiere of his 2021 movie "Sing 2," in which he voiced a music-loving koala named Buster Moon.

The premiere was a "family affair," the actor wrote in the caption. Vida also made an appearance in the film as a piglet who is the daughter of Reese Witherspoon's character, Rosita.

Shortly after the premiere of "Sing 2," McConaughey told TODAY that the family-friendly animated film allowed him to combine his roles of dad and actor.

“(Vida) has a scene where she is scuba diving for chocolate and gets to say, ‘This is the best day of my life, Daddy,’ and she meant it,” McConaughey said.