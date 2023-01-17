Camila Alves McConaughey posts rare pic of son Livingston: ‘What a blessing you are’

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves McConaughey's youngest child, Livingston, is another year older.

Alves McConaughey recently shared a rare picture of their now 10-year-old son blowing out the candles on his birthday cake.

"Nothing fancy…just us…December 28th it was Livingston’s birthday!!!" she wrote. "All he wanted to do is go to Altitude the trampoline place in Austin and an ice cream cake!"

"May your heart my son keep it’s simplicity as you grow in this complicated world!!" the proud mom continued. "You challenge me and teach me daily for that I am grateful! What a blessing you are! 💚💛💚💛💚💛💚💛💚💛💚💛."

Along with Livingston, the couple share two older kids, Levi, 14, and Vida, 13, and Levi looks more like his dad every day.

In 2020, Alves McConaughey proved that when she posted a sweet photo of her and Levi looking at a delicious treat that they made.

"❤️👏😍Mini McConaughey!!☺️👍🏻🤩 and mom’s brown eyes!! So handsome!!" one person commented.

And another fan said, "He’s sooo handsome. Looks like his Dad.❤️."

McConaughey's family has always meant a lot to him. In 2021, the actor told Hoda Kotb that "the most important thing" on his plate is fatherhood.

"You have children, you start thinking more about the future than I did before. My family is No. 1 for me right now," he said.

McConaughey's 2021 role as Buster Moon in the popular kids' film "Sing 2" has also meant a lot to his family. During a conversation with Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist, McConaughey said he loved doing "Sing 2" because it's a movie that his kids could watch.

“I was kind of getting tired of me getting asked, and my kids getting asked, ‘What’s your favorite movie that your dad’s done? And they go, ‘We don’t know, we haven’t seen any,’” he explained at the time.

“And I’m like, ‘I haven’t really made many they can see.’ What am I going to do? Sit them down in front of ‘True Detective,’ or maybe ‘Dallas Buyers Club?’ I’m going to have a lot more questions than answers, right?”