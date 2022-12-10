Brooke Shields says her kids' boyfriends will help with a sweet Christmas tradition

Brooke Shields has her holidays all planned out.

While speaking with TODAY.com at Z100’s iHeartRadio "Jingle Ball" 2022 on Dec. 9, she said she's looking forward to having her 19-year-old daughter, Rowan, home for Christmas.

Brooke Shields with her daughters Rowan and Grier at "Jingle Ball." Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

"I love every minute of it. Even if she doesn’t spend any time with me and she’s only with her friends. Just knowing she’s in the house makes me feel happy," Shields, 57, said. “You know what, we just all love being together. My husband loves cooking."

Shields, who is also a mom to her 16-year-old daughter, Grier, whom she also shares with husband Chris Henchy, noted that Christmas might look a little bit different for her family this year.

"We’re having boyfriends this year to help decorate the tree, which is amazing," she said. "And I was surprised at how happy I am about it. It’s just nice to see them kind of come into their own lives and how they all want to be with us. It’s really heartwarming."

In August 2021, Shields shared an Instagram photo of Rowan getting settled in at college.

“This was the saddest drive away from anywhere I’ve ever had to make. But my baby is BEGINNING one of the most important adventures of her life to date…NOW!” Shields wrote at the time.

As Shields' kids get older, she wants them to embrace aging just like she has. During a September interview with TODAY.com at the Forbes Power Women’s Summit in New York City, the model revealed a little piece of advice that she would give her kids about getting older.

“Make the most out of every single chapter, because they’re all unique for something different,” the "Blue Lagoon" alum said. “Don’t rush it, enjoy it — and don’t try to be anybody else other than who you are.

“It’s hard to find out who that is,” she continued. “Listen to yourself.”

As for herself, Shields said that it took her a really long time to love the way she feels about her changing looks. In order to love herself fully, she said she had to change some habits she developed when she was younger.

“(I had to) unlearn making fun of myself in a way that could possibly become detrimental to me emotionally,” Shields recalled. “And it worked when I was younger, because I needed that. But that doesn’t work anymore."