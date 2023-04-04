Brooke Shields says daughter Grier was 'outraged' after seeing her documentary

Brooke Shields' truth-bearing documentary "Pretty Baby" resulted in a strong response from her younger daughter, Grier, 16.

"Grier looked at it as all the things that I kept from her," the 57-year-old actor said on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna on April 4. “She was outraged and she was very sad.

"She said, 'Nothing you say to me, Mom, is going to make it better,'" the "Suddenly Susan" actor recalled. "She said, 'I hate seeing bad things happen to you.' She just sobbed and ran out of the screening room, and my husband was upset because I wasn’t protecting her."

Shields added, with a smile, that Grier and older daughter Rowan, 19, normally are "not interested in my life like that, besides having 'Suddenly Susan on a loop.'”

Brooke Shields with her daughters Rowan (left) and Grier (right). Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

The documentary, currently streaming on Hulu, covers Shields' career, namely how she was sexualized at a young age after becoming a child model and acting in controversial films such as “Pretty Baby,” in which she was 11 years old playing a child prostitute. Shields said in the documentary that another film, "The Blue Lagoon," "wanted to sell my actual sexual awakening."

The documentary details a sexual assault Shields said she endured soon after graduating college. She said she dined with a colleague to discuss work and later made a pitstop in his hotel room to call a cab.

“I just absolutely froze,” she recalled in the documentary. “I thought my one ‘no’ should have been enough. And I just thought, ‘Stay alive, and get out.’ And I just shut it out. And God knows I knew how to be disassociated from my body. I’d practiced that.”

After watching the documentary, the mother of two said Rowan felt the film was a must-see.

"She was able to say, 'Women need to see this,'" Shields said.

In the documentary, her daughters say they have never seen "Pretty Baby" or "Blue Lagoon" and talk through it with their mom.

"I will never, ever watch 'Blue Lagoon,'" Rowan says.

Grier says of "Pretty Baby," "The movie itself is about something that's not OK now."

"I'm not disagreeing with you," the actor said, explaining how the movie was based on a true story from the 1900s.

