Brittany Mahomes shares sweet family videos and pics from Patrick’s big win

Patrick Mahomes is heading to the Super Bowl — and no one is more excited than the NFL star's wife and kids.

After the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, 27, led his team to victory against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC championship game on Jan. 29, his wife, Brittany Mahomes, celebrated by posting a recap video the following day on Instagram.

Brittany Mahomes shared a video of her husband, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, running off the field to greet her and their daughter, Sterling Skye. @brittanylynne via Instagram

The sweet clip begins by showing Patrick Mahomes trotting off the field, helmet in hand, to give a kiss to his wife and the couple's nearly 2-year-old daughter, Sterling Skye, whose birthday is Feb. 20.

Moments later in the video, little Sterling is seen dressed in a cute football-themed outfit covered with 15s — her dad's jersey number. Sterling sits alongside her mom as the pair watch the game inside a suite. Also tucked into the clip is a photo of Mahomes' 2-month-old son, Patrick III, or "Bronze," who's seen watching the game on a television set.

Patrick Mahomes gives his daughter a kiss. @brittanylynne via Instagram

The video ends with postgame pics of the couple and their daughter smiling as Patrick Mahomes holds his championship trophy.

“So. Dang. Proud. OF YOUUUU,” Brittany Mahomes captioned the video alongside a heart emoji.

Brittany Mahomes filled her Instagram stories with more images from the big game.

Sterling Skye wore a cute football-themed outfit covered in number 15s. @brittanylynne via Instagram

Grateful Kansas City Chiefs fans popped into the comments of Brittany Mahomes’ post to thank her for keeping the team’s QB focused and happy.

“Thanks for holding it down momma. He doesn’t do it without you!” wrote one.

“Thank you for helping Patrick do his thing! KC ❤️’s him," gushed another.

Patrick Mahomes’ big win came a little more than a week after he sprained his ankle during the divisional round of the NFL playoffs.

Now, he will head to the Super Bowl, where the Chiefs will face off against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The two teams will be making history together: Mahomes and Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts will become the first Black QBs to compete against each other in a Super Bowl.