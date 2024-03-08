Brittany Mahomes says her back is fractured and urges moms to take care of their pelvic floor

Brittany Mahomes revealed Wednesday that she fractured her back and urged moms to take their pelvic floor health seriously.

“Just a daily reminder: Once you have kids please take care of your pelvic floor. Seriously,” Mahomes wrote on an Instagram Story.

“From: A girl with a fractured back,” she signed off the post.

Mahomes and her Super Bowl-winning husband, superstar Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, share two children: 3-year-old daughter Sterling Skye and son Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III, born in November 2022.

The pelvic floor is made up of muscles that surround the pelvic organs, such as the bladder, they bowel and the uterus, and they control their functions. Childbirth is a major contributing factor to pelvic floor disorder as it stretches the muscles, according to UCLA Health.

Although Mahomes did not reveal the exact cause of her fractured back, she offered a positive thought to her story.

“But vacaying with my homies will maybe make it better?” she wrote on a photo of Patrick Mahomes holding their daughter’s hand.

With the NFL season over, the Mahomeses have time on their hands. The family was recently at Disneyland following the Chiefs’ most recent Super Bowl win.

This story originally appeared on NBCNews.com.