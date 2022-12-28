Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess weigh in on if they want more kids

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess shared they're continuing to focus on raising their 6-month-old, but haven't ruled out having another baby.

"I’m so in love with being a mom and so in love with Zane, so that flips both sides of the coin," Burgess said in an interview with People. "I would love to do it again, but I also want to give my absolute everything to this boy that we have."

"I’m all of the above, I guess," Burgess continued. "It’s a conversation that we’ve had about, 'Would we do it again? Could we do it again?'"

Burgess explained her own thought process on having another child, and that it probably won't happen "in the near future."

"The rational part of my brain is like, 'Let’s just wait and see, we’ll just give us some time,'" she shared. "Maybe we’ll be one and done, but then there’s that other part of me that’s like, 'Now go on, one more time. Just do it one more time.' So we’ll see. It’s definitely not in the near future. We are going to love on and live the best life with the babies that we have at home, and it’s a never-say-never situation."

Burgess, 37, and Green, 49, welcomed their first child together, Zane, on June 28. Green shares Noah, 10, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 6, with his ex-wife, Megan Fox. He also has a 20-year-old son, Kassius, with actor Vanessa Marcil.

"We are raising four young kids at home," Burgess said. "Kass is already 20 and out of the house, living his best life. But we have four young kids in the house."

She joked, "If we add a fifth, we may need to then drive a school bus to get from point A to point B."

"It changes everything," Green said. "You got to think traveling and school and driving. It’s everything, (even) hotel rooms. From five to six is a big step."

Green first publicly addressed the dating rumors about him and Burgess in an interview with "Access Daily" in January 2021, explaining a mutual friend set them up. The pair competed together on Season 30 of "Dancing With the Stars" later that year.

The couple announced their pregnancy in February 2022, and Burgess revealed a month later she got pregnant while on birth control.

"The Universe made her own plan, found a window and went for it. We are big believers in everything happening for a reason," she said.