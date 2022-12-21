Morgan Miller reveals her and Bode Miller's 3-year-old son had a febrile seizure

Morgan Miller revealed her 3-year-old son, Asher, recently had a health scare.

The former beach volleyball player, who is married to former Olympic skier Bode Miller, shared on her Instagram story on Dec. 20 that their little one was taken to the hospital after he had a febrile seizure.

“Life is constantly walking a knife edge and it’s not something we’re unfamiliar with,” Morgan Miller wrote alongside a photo of her husband holding Asher while on a hospital bed. “Yesterday, Asher had a febrile seizure which scared us half to death. We took that same ambulance to the same hospital we took Emmy to but this time we got to leave with our child.”

Morgan detailed her son's health scare. Instagram story/Morgan Miller

Emmy is the couple’s 19-month-old daughter who died in a drowning accident in 2018.

According to Mayo Clinic, a febrile seizure is a “convulsion in a child that’s caused by a fever,” often brought on from an infection. The site notes that the febrile seizures “are usually harmless” and only last a few minutes. They typically don’t indicate a serious health problem.

In a second Instagram story, the athlete shared that Asher is home “and back to his normal self.”

“I am reminded to slow down and realize life’s little gifts during this crazy holiday season because we already have everything we need. Our loved ones. Our health. And more time,” she wrote.

Morgan stated that thankfully her son was home now. Instagram story/Morgan Miller

In her final post, which included a photo of Bode Miller and Asher, she wrote, “Because time with the ones we love is all we could ever ask for.”

Aside from Asher and Emmy, the couple are also parents to Nash, 8, Easton, 4, Aksel, 3, and 1-year-old daughter Scarlett. The athlete is also father to son Nate, 10, and daughter Dace, 14, from previous relationships.

Morgan shared a sweet photo of her husband with their son. Instagram story/Morgan Miller

Just last month, Morgan Miller celebrated Scarlett's first birthday by sharing a sweet photo and penning a birthday message on her Instagram.

“Happy 1st Birthday to my beautiful Scarlet Olivia. We prayed hard for you and there are no words for how special today is. You are SO LOVED by so many,” she wrote.

The former Olympic skier and his wife didn’t reveal the name of their little girl until nearly six months after she was born. They previously said naming her had been challenging and would call her “Ocho,” which is Spanish for “eight.”

“It’s hard because her personality is different, and I think we’re all trying to get used to it,” Bode Miller said when he and Morgan Miller appeared with Scarlett on TODAY in January.

In June, the couple honored their late daughter Emmy on the four-year anniversary of her death by sharing a video filled with moments they shared with their baby girl.

“Four years ago today, on June 10, we lost our baby girl to drowning,” Morgan Miller wrote alongside her Instagram post. “We miss you so much baby girl. Keep moving mountains.”