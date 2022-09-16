Blake Lively appears to show off baby bump at red carpet event

Spotted: Blake Lively in the Upper West Side of Manhattan sporting something no one knew she had: her fourth baby bump.

On Sept. 15, the “Rhythm Section” and “Gossip Girl” actor walked the red carpet and spoke at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women’s Summit held at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City, visually revealing for the first time that she is pregnant again.

Lively attended the summit in a gold dress adorned with sparkly sequins and a white ribbon tied around her neck. Though Lively did not outright confirm her pregnancy on the red carpet or the summit, she did appear to joke about the obvious bump in the room.

“I just like to create,” she told Moira Forbes, Executive Vice President of Forbes and founder of the summit, during her panel. “So whether that’s baking or storytelling or businesses or humans.”

The last item on her list received a laugh from summit attendees.

TODAY has reached out to Lively’s rep for comment on Thursday but has not heard back.

Lively already shares three daughters with her husband, actor Ryan Reynolds. In 2014, she gave birth to her daughter James. Two years later, in 2016, she had Inez; in 2019, she had her daughter Betty.

“It’s absolute mayhem,” Reynolds told TODAY in November 2021 about having a household filled with daughters. “You’re just, every day, clinging by the skin of your teeth.”

“I was always afraid I would have boys,” he went on to share, recalling how as a child with brothers he was often the target. “Now that I have girls, I realized I should not have been afraid. I should have wanted boys as well. They’re just as rough.”

Toward the end of her panel, Forbes asked about Lively's family and the role they play as she continues to build her career.

"My family is the most important thing to me, and they always have been," Lively said. "I grew up in a family in five, and my mom is the hardest working person I have ever met. She doesn't take no for an answer, which is her greatest strength but also her greatest weakness.

"But I grew up watching a woman be everything — be a mom and also be the hardest working businesswoman I knew," she continued. "So it's important for me, for my kids to see that you don't have to choose one or the other ... for them to see that anything is possible."