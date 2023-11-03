Blac Chyna dishes on her transformation, co-parenting and her relationship with the Kardashian family

Angela White, formerly known as Blac Chyna, says she's been prioritizing showing her authentic self.

Speaking to TODAY.com, White opens up about the changes happening in her life, co-parenting and the impact her children have made on her.

White welcomed daughter Dream Renee, who shares her mom's middle name, with Robert Kardashian in November 2016. The two began dating in January of that same year, and had the initial months of their relationship on camera for the docu-series “Rob & Chyna.”

Despite their breakup in 2017, White says their co-parenting skills are "great."

"Communication is key," she says. "Just in life in general. So we do have an open line of communication so we can make sure that Dream is taken care of and all her needs are met."

White adds that she's "very grateful" that the two agreed to share equal custody of Dream.

While White's co-parenting relationship with Rob Kardashian seemed to have improved over the years, the mother of two's relationship with the Kardashian family appears to have hit an impasse. In 2022, White sued the Kardashian family — Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner — for ruining her television career following her split with Rob Kardashian. In May of that year, a Los Angeles jury ruled that those mentioned in the lawsuit did not unjustly harm White's career.

When asked about the status of her relationship with the Kardashian family, White responds that she doesn't “want to talk about them."

"I’m talking about Angela White," she continues. "And that part bothers me, you know what I mean? Like why does it always have to be about somebody else?"

"My relationship ... is ... what it’s gonna be. But what does it matter? The only thing that matters is how I treat people and how I take care of my kids. That’s really it," she adds.

As for her ex Tyga, with whom she shares 11-year-old son King Cairo, White says they "co-exist" as parents.

"That’s like the best thing," she says. "We just worry about King — that’s really it."

White's comments about Tyga, born Michael Stevenson, came just days before the rapper filed for legal and physical custody of their son on Oct. 13, according to court documents obtained by E! News.

A few months before that, in July, White filed for joint custody of Cairo, requesting in the lawsuit that a "parental relationship" with Stevenson be determined, per court documents obtained by E! News.

Amid the ups and downs of co-parenting with her former partners, White considers herself fierce and a "mama bear." She says that her son and daughter have taught her that she's "worth it" and made her realize that God selected her to raise "these beautiful kids" and teach them about life.

White elaborated further on her relationship to faith, explaining that religion is taking a forefront in her life as she was just baptized into Christianity.

"It’s always been there, but I just never had gotten baptized and converted and saved my life for Jesus," White says. "I feel like it’s one of those things...when you’ve been popular for so long, you’ve been making so much money and getting everything that you want, people don’t really pray everyday."

She continued, "I don’t want that to be my story. So this is like a lifestyle of devotion."

Aside from her baptism, fans have been following White's journey of removing face fillers, going by her birth name, working to give back — like her work with Bruno Serato’s Caterina’s club to feed young children — and turning to a life of sobriety. The 35-year-old recently marked her first full year of being sober.

"It’s been great. I feel like I’m way more clear minded and more focused," she says of her sobriety. "I didn’t want to continue just to even put anything negative into my body because we literally only can we have one life and one body."

White is also working to set the record straight. She addressed why why she's been selling her clothes, explaining that she's been doing it since 2013. White says she sells items from her company and Blac Chyna Closet, adding that she also sews clothing.

As for what's next for White, the model says she's focusing on acting, music, a cooking show, fitness and working on herself.