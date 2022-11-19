Big Sean and Jhené Aiko welcome their baby boy — see the announcement

One little man has changed Big Sean's world.

On Friday, Nov. 18, the “Hate Our Love” rapper — whose real name is Sean Michael Leonard Anderson — announced the birth of his first child, a boy named Noah, with singer Jhené Aiko.

“After 24 hours of Labor, A Lunar Eclipse, with rain from the beginning of labor til he was born, he’s here safe and sound,” he captioned the post. “Happy, Healthy and everything we could ever ask for and more. Any and everything for you Son. Noah. 11/8/22.”

Included in the rapper’s Instagram post was a series of photographs that showed his newborn baby’s small finger wrapped around his own and the rapper beside a smiling Aiko as she sat in a hospital bed. Other photos in the post featured the “I Know” rapper nodding off while waiting in the delivery room and then later cradling Noah in his arms.

The “Sunshine” singer also confirmed the news in a separate post shared to her Instagram, which read, “11/08/22. Noah Hasani. after 24 hours of labor, a total lunar eclipse, and while it was pouring rain… he came 🥹 my baby Yoda, my Sani.”

Aiko is also mother to teen daughter Namiko Love Browner, whom she shares with R&B singer O’Ryan Omir Browner.

Aiko first confirmed her pregnancy in July with an Instagram post that showed the singer smiling while showing off her baby bump.

A baby is their latest big project, but Big Sean and Aiko have collaborated on other ventures in the past. In 2016, they paired up to release the album “Twenty88” under the joint name Twenty88. At the time, the two appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” to perform the song “Selfish.”