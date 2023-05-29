Beyoncé says she’s ‘so proud’ of daughter Blue Ivy after Paris concert: ‘My sweet angel’

Beyoncé couldn’t be prouder of Blue Ivy.

The 32-time Grammy winner reflected on having her 11-year-old daughter join her on stage days after Blue Ivy surprised concertgoers by dancing with her famous mom during her Paris concert.

On May 29, the “Love on Top” singer shared a photo and videos of Blue Ivy clad in her silver metallic look during her Renaissance World Tour, along with a heartfelt message.

“My beautiful first born,” Beyoncé wrote on Instagram, adding a praying hand emoji. “I’m so proud and thankful to be your mama. You bring us so much joy, my sweet angel.”

On May 26, social media was flooded with videos of Beyoncé introducing her daughter and Blue Ivy then perfectly nailing the choreography to “Black Parade” and “My Power” from “The Lion King” soundtrack.

Concertgoer Louis Pisano previously told TODAY.com that Blue Ivy's appearance “was an incredible surprise.”

“Blue Ivy strutted out on the stage with only the confidence a daughter of Beyoncé could have and jumped right in the number flawlessly,” Pisano said. “You could see how proud Beyoncé was of her and the finale with mother and daughter with hand stretched to the sky.”

Pisano called the moment “so powerful" and that "the whole stadium was cheering for her.”

Other people on Twitter expressed their excitement to see the young Carter on stage, with one person tweeting, “Blue Ivy walking out on ‘bloodline’ was SO ICONIC.”

"Beyoncé performing with her daughter Blue Ivy, simply legendary," another wrote.

"This is the best 'Take Your Daughter to Work Day' I’ve ever seen! Blue Ivy and Beyonce on stage together in Paris ahhh I stan!" one fan commented.

Beyoncé shares Blue Ivy with husband Jay-Z. The couple, who have been married since 2008, are also parents to 5-year-old twins Sir and Rumi. The pair will turn six on June 13.

The superstar rarely shares photos of her children, making the tribute to Blue Ivy a rare post. The last time Beyoncé shared a family photo was when they dressed as The Proud Family for Halloween.

Beyoncé is currently on her first solo tour since 2016’s Formation World Tour. Her seventh studio album, "Renaissance," which she is touring, was released in July 2022. Ahead of its release, the singer dedicated the album to her family and shared a candid photo of her with her kids.

“I want to give a special thank you to Rumi, Sir, and Blue for allowing me the space, creativity, and inspiration. And a special thanks to my beautiful husband and muse, who held me down during those late nights in the studio,” she wrote in part.

The “Cuff It” singer will next perform five nights at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and continue to tour Europe before making her way to the U.S.