Behati Prinsloo shares rare pics of kids from Maroon 5's Las Vegas residency

Adam Levine opened Maroon 5’s Las Vegas residency this weekend with a few special guests in the audience.

Levine's wife Behati Prinsloo brought two of the couple’s children — 6-year-old Dusty Rose and 5-year-old Gio Grace — to see the frontman perform some of his band’s biggest hits at Park MGM’s Dolby Live Theater. The couple also welcomed a third child in January.

The 34-year-old model, who has been married to Levine since 2014, posted a few behind-the-scenes photos and videos from their family outing to Las Vegas on Instagram.

At the show. Instagram

She uploaded a slideshow March 26, writing, “Vegas week 1” in the caption. She also tagged her husband’s band.

Daughters Dusty Rose and Gio Grace made appearances in the pictures.

Behind the scenes. Instagram

The adorable sisters crawled on the floor of the Sin City venue, which was covered in confetti, while sporting noise-cancelling headphones.

Mother-daughter cuddling. Instagram

Prinsloo also shared the first glimpse of her newborn and included a snap of the baby’s tiny feet resting on her lap.

She concealed all three children’s faces in the pictures.

A first glimpse at the couple's youngest child. Instagram

The Victoria’s Secret angel also posted a photo of Levine jamming on stage and another of the pair sharing a celebratory drink.

Levine spoke to People about the importance of having his family, including his father, Fred, in attendance at Maroon 5’s new residency, which kicked off March 24.

“It felt right," the 44-year-old musician told the outlet. "It felt really, really sweet to have everybody here. I wouldn’t have wanted to do it without them."

He added, “It was a big opening night in Vegas. It’s close to home and no one has to deal with, you know, traveling 10 hours with kids and jet lag.”

The “She Will Be Loved” singer also shared why the band decided to join the growing list of artists who are playing residencies in Las Vegas.

“I think we’ve kind of gotten to the point where we’ve almost just done it all,” he explained. “We’ve been doing it for this crazy long amount of time, and so we thought (a Vegas residency) was kind of the logical next step because it was something that we had never embarked upon.”

Levine continued, “Also, over the years, Vegas has become this kind of beacon for everybody. ... The timing of it all just makes sense to us.”

On Jan. 30, sources close to Levine and Prinsloo confirmed to NBC News that they had welcomed their third child together. The two have not revealed the name or sex of their baby.

People reported in September 2022 that Prinsloo was pregnant. A few weeks later, Levine made headlines for being involved in an alleged cheating scandal after an Instagram model claimed she had an affair with him.

He addressed the allegations with a statement on his Instagram story Sept. 20.

“A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air. I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner,” he wrote in a statement at the time. “I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life. In certain instances it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.”