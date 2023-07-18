Ant Anstead shares rare look at family life with kids and girlfriend Renée Zellweger

Ant Anstead is sharing a rare glimpse into his family life with his two oldest children and girlfriend Renée Zellweger.

Anstead posted a slew of photos from a formal event at the Goodwood Festival of Speed — an annual motorsports festival in Goodwood House, West Sussex, England — to Instagram showing his family all glammed up.

“@fosgoodwood How it started, How it ended 😂 x @landrover @radfordmotors,” he captioned the shot.

In the first photo, Anstead stands next to Zellweger, who is clad in a sparkly gold dress and coordinating shoes. Next to her is Archie, in a tux, and Amelie in a black strapless gown with silver embellishments.

In the second, Anstead and his crew seem to laugh and shout for the camera inside a large party.

Anstead shares the two teens — Archie, 16, and Amelie, 19 — with his ex, Louise Anstead.

He later shared more photos of his kids at the party:

"These two 🥰." he wrote. "Absolute utter LEGENDS! ❤️ x."

Anstead is also father to younger son, Hudson, 3, whom she shares with ex-wife Christina Hall, an HGTV star and fellow TV personality.

He started dating Zellweger soon after his split from Hall. The two met on the set of his show, "Celebrity IOU: Joyride," in early June 2021.

Anstead told People in a September 2021 interview that he was "really grateful" that the show had brought them together.

“I’m really grateful to the show because these amazing things happen in your world and sometimes when things collide, they collide at the most obscure times when you least expect them,” he told the outlet at the time. “And that’s what happened in this case.”

The two went on their first public date night in August 2021, when they attended an event for Radford Motors and snapped photos together.

They confirmed their romance when they went Instagram official on Sept. 15, 2021. At the time, Anstead shared a black-and-white photo of the two of them snuggling together.