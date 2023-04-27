Angelina Jolie brought her son, Maddox Jolie-Pitt, to the White House state dinner.

The actor and the 21-year-old were all glammed up for their mother-son outing on April 26.

Jolie, 47, looked sophisticated in a beige gown with a matching jacket and gold heels, clutch and accessories. Jolie-Pitt, sporting long and shaggy hair, looked dapper in a black suit with a black coat.

Angelina Jolie and son Maddox Jolie-Pitt arriving to the state dinner on April 26, 2023. Bloomberg / Bloomberg via Getty Images

Held at the White House, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden hosted South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and First Lady Kim Keon Hee.

Jolie has a connection to the Asian country. She visited South Korea in 2019 when she dropped off her son for his freshman year of college at Yonsei University, where he planned to study biochemistry.

Angelina Jolie looks proudly at Maddox as they arrive for the White House state dinner for South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on April 26, 2023 in Washington, DC. Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images

The young adult returned home a year later from South Korea amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I could not be happier about Mad’s choice of university. It is, of course, closed at the moment because of the pandemic. But he’s not transferring school, he’ll be back as soon as things settle,” Jolie told South Korea’s DongA Daily in 2020. “We are all so happy, as a family, that we will have the opportunity to get to know South Korea even better through Maddox, and with him, during his studies.”

Representatives for Pitt and Jolie-Pitt didn't immediately respond to TODAY.com's request for comment.

Jolie-Pitt is the oldest of the activist's six children. She adopted him when he was seven months old from an orphanage in Cambodia. Jolie and ex-husband Brad Pitt are also parents to five other children: Pax, 19, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 16, and 14-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

The second state dinner of the Biden Administration was held to celebrate the “70th anniversary of the U.S.-ROK alliance, which is critical to advancing peace, stability, and prosperity for our two countries, the Indo-Pacific, and around the world,” according to a press release.

Also in attendance were Chip and Joanna Gaines. Joanna Gaines' mother, Nan, is Korean and the family recently took a family vacation to Seoul.

Chip and Joanna Gaines were also guests. SARAH SILBIGER / Bloomberg via Getty Images

The “Fixer Upper” star documented the emotional trip in an Instagram reel posted on April 12.

Olympic gold medalist Chloe Kim was also in attendance, as was former LA Dodgers pitcher Chan Ho Park, who was the first South Korean born player in MLB history.

Broadway stars Norm Lewis, Lea Salonga and Jessica Vosk also performed at the dinner.