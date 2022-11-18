Andy Cohen shares cute new pic of daughter Lucy during bath time

Andy Cohen has shared a photo that will brighten up your timeline.

The 54-year-old Bravo star is no stranger to sharing photos of his two kids, but the photo he posted on Instagram on Nov. 18 takes the cake. In the new pic, Cohen showed off his 6-month-old daughter, Lucy — and it'll be hard not to say "awwww" while looking at it.

In the sweet snap, little Lucy is getting a bath, with her brown hair wet and slicked to the side. But it's her full, rosy cheeks, big, bright blue eyes and slight smile that are too cute for words.

The proud father simply captioned the post with a red heart emoji and her name.

Naturally, the comments section was filled with gushing messages, fawning over Lucy. TODAY's Hoda Kotb wrote, "Oh my!!" and added a heart-eyes emoji. Former "Saturday Night Live" comedian Cheri Oteri added, "Yes," with a couple of emoji that included a heart.

A slew of "Real Housewives" stars also ogled over Lucy, including Stephanie Hollman, Lisa Barlow, Alexia Nepola, Emily Simpson and Adriana de Moura, among others.

Cohen welcomed Lucy via surrogate in April. The "Watch What Happens Live" host is also father to 3-year-old son Benjamin.

Last month, he took his infant daughter to BravoCon, where once again those rosy cheeks stole the show as she was introduced to the convention audience.

Lucy is quite popular among the housewives. Earlier this month, Cohen told today.com that the reality stars love to spoil his little girl.

“I got some really great stuff,” he said when asked about the gifts she gets. "A lot of labels."

Among the luxury presents include a “huge” jewelry box and a Gucci diaper bag.

Since welcoming a second child, Cohen's life has definitely slowed down. He also shared some insight about being a single, working father, saying, “I’m home most nights, which is totally not me. My priorities have really shifted. I just need to be around more.”

“I think also being a single parent … you’re the only one. I mean, you can have as much help as you want, but you are the only parent,” he added. “There’s an added weight that you put on yourself, and (your kids) put on you, and that’s natural. ... It’s the choice that I made and I’m so glad that I made it."