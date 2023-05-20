Andy Cohen shares what 'single parent' moment made him cry: 'It was just a trigger'

Andy Cohen is getting real about his struggles with parenthood.

During a May 18 appearance on Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge's "Two T’s in a Pod," podcast, the dad of two spoke about a vulnerable parenting moment that he had with his son Benjamin, 4, during a park visit.

"It was a big moment for me," Cohen said.

“The sprinklers went off, and I didn’t know to have a change of clothes,” he explained. “I looked around, and I’m the only single parent there. I’m the only gay dad. I just felt like I was on an island, and I went back to my house, and I cried. I cried more than once. Somehow it opened up a vulnerability. It was just a trigger."

Cohen, who is also a proud father to his 1-year-old daughter, Lucy Eve, said that things started to get more intense for him once he became a parent of two.

“The thing that has been for me in the last year is when Lucy came, I think it really changed me as a parent,” he said. “I felt way more in control when I had just one. Then when I had two, I not only felt, not out of — I don’t want to say I felt out of control, but I just felt the experience got a little lonelier for me. I started to feel more vulnerable.”

Cohen details both of these experiences in his new book, "The Daddy Diaries," where he also talks about his decision to hire a "baby nurse."

Though Cohen admits that he's not the only one taking care of his kids, he said he's still a "hands-on" parent like most people.

"I want to be the only one there at night. By the way, I hate it because Lucy doesn't sleep like Ben does, but I'm the one that's there and I want them to know that this is our family, and I'm there," he said on the podcast.

"I do want people to know how involved I am," Cohen added.