Anderson Cooper's baby boy, Sebastian, looks like he had a blast with his family this Christmas.

On Tuesday, Dec. 27, the CNN anchor shared a sweet photo of Sebastian sitting by the Christmas tree with his 2-year-old brother, Wyatt.

In the adorable snap, Sebastian wore a little sailor outfit and Wyatt had on his red-and-white PJs with an orange shirt.

"Wyatt helped Sebastian celebrate his very first Christmas," Cooper captioned the picture on Instagram.

The post also featured another photo of Cooper's boys sitting beside one another while Wyatt held a candy cane in his hand.

Naomi Campbell commented with four red-heart emojis.

After welcoming Wyatt into the world in 2020, Cooper welcomed another child via surrogate, baby Sebastian, whom he co-parents with his best friend, Benjamin Maisani, in February 2022.

“We are co-parents. Wyatt calls me Daddy, and Benjamin is Papa,” Cooper shared on the air on CNN when he announced Sebastian’s birth.

The journalist also talked about Sebastian's arrival and said that he's a "healthy" little baby.

“He is healthy and happy and even his occasional hiccups are, to me, adorable,” Cooper said. “He mostly just sleeps and eats, and he certainly poops, but he already seems like a wise and thoughtful little chap.”

When asked how he gets his sons to bond during an April appearance on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” Cooper said that he's doing a “slow roll with Sebastian.”

“I didn’t want Wyatt’s life to suddenly, cataclysmically change — and like there’s this crying baby,” he said. “Wyatt’s not on top of him every day. We go out a lot.”

“Also, I’ve started doing this thing with Wyatt where we both sort of make fun of Sebastian,” he added.

However, Cooper noted that he and Wyatt don't make fun of Sebastian in a "bad way." If anything, he would just mimic Sebastian's voice when he cries, and Wyatt has started to do it too.

“Wyatt will look at me and I’ll look at him and I’ll go, ‘Wah! I’m a baby. I’m crying, I’m crying,’” he said in the voice of a toddler.

But Cooper said that he'll definitely stop mimicking his child once Sebastian starts to learn English.