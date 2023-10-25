Allison Williams has loved being mom to her almost 2-year-old son, Arlo.

But during an Oct. 25 appearance on TODAY With Hoda & Jenna, Williams, 35, recalled that one of his first words left her “full of rage.”

"He's just starting to be able to say things and so when he looks in your eyes the first time and says, 'Love you,' You just want to explode," Williams told Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on the show.

In response, Hoda asked Williams what Arlo's first words were and the "M3GAN" actor said she couldn't remember.

"Is it bad that I can't totally identify it?" she said. "It might have been 'Hi,' which was his word for a lot of things for a little while."

Allison Williams on "TODAY With Hoda & Jenna." Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Jenna said it's natural for parents to not remember their kids' first words.

Hoda agreed, adding that she thinks her older daughter, Haley, might have said "Bob" as her first word more than "Mom."

"Who is Bob?" Jenna asked confused.

"We don't know," Hoda replied. "But we said that maybe that was it. But, you're right. We couldn't identify specifically what it was."

Williams said she could relate. She explained that she thought her son said a few different things as his first word, but none of them came out crystal clear.

However, she joked there was one word she made out that made her feel a little frustrated.

"It was 'dada' for so long," Williams laughed. "I just yesterday found a journal entry from when we were in that 'dada' pre-mom stage, and it was like, full of rage. I was like, 'They got him out of my body and he hasn't said my name yet. How dare they?'"

Other than Arlo's first words, Williams has been enjoying a lot of other cute moments with her son. This Halloween, she said she plans on dressing him up as either a skeleton, a cute bear or a firefighter.

"I just want him to be cozy," Williams said. "I pitched things that were cozy. The bear onesie is so (cozy) — I want one. I'm kind of jealous."