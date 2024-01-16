It's shaping up to be a busy 2024 for Allison Holker Boss. The 35-year-old professional dancer and choreographer is returning to her roots as a judge for the return of the reality competition show "So You Think You Can Dance," while at the same time stepping into uncharted waters as a first-time children's book co-author.

But Holker Boss is spending most of her time being mom to her three kids: supervising 15-year-old Weslie’s driving practice, playing multiple sports with 7-year-old Maddox and signing up 4-year-old Zaia for dance lessons. Holker Boss has “mixed feelings” about Zaia’s new interest — and she isn’t quite sure what type of “dance mom” she’ll become — but Zaia loves dancing so much that her mom says, “I’m not going to fight this vibe.”

The future, however, looks much different for her family than it did a year ago.

Holker Boss's husband, Stephen "tWitch" Boss, died by suicide on Dec. 13, 2022 at the age of 40.

Holker Boss says that making sure everyone's needs are met is "a team effort, and unfortunately and fortunately, we've experienced so much that I think we're all just very aware of each other's presence and energies and we try to be really sacred about the way we treat each other."

Their family bond was apparent when Weslie, her eldest, joined Holker Boss at the TODAY studio. She was adopted by tWitch after the couple married in 2013.

“I think we rely on each other, and through the support of being a family, we’ve worked hard and we’ve gotten to the place where we are now," Holker Boss told Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on Jan. 16. "We’re happy.”

The turning point in her healing journey

For the first half of 2023, Holker Boss was focused on everyone but herself, as mothers tend to do.

"I don't know if I ever understood when people would say to take time for yourself," she says in her dressing room backstage at TODAY.

As a self-proclaimed "wellness guru," she starts each day with a cold plunge, works out with a trainer and practices yoga and Pilates. "To me, that was always my way of having 'me time,'" she says.

But then in the summer, one of her friends asked her, "When are you going to do something for yourself?" Holker Boss was confused by the question because she thought she was doing things for herself, but then her friend clarified: "I mean, when are you going to have fun? When are you just going to go dancing with some friends? When are you going to go to a concert?"

The question really stuck with Holker Boss, and she committed to the idea of reintroducing fun into her life after tragic loss. "It's been a huge part of my healing journey," she says. Looking back, she realized that she had been keeping up with all of the "wellness parts" of the process "while ignoring the fact that having fun is also a part of that."

“I was making sure everyone was cared for, that everyone was getting everything they needed to get to the other side [of grief], but I wasn’t allowing the space for me to really have fun."

Holker Boss began having friends over for dinner and going to games, concerts or museums. She also returned to posting lighthearted dance videos on social media at the end of the summer. "It's been really nice," she says.

From the stage to the page

When Holker Boss co-wrote her first children's book with Boss back in 2021, she never imagined that she would be promoting it alone.

"This book is a testimony to what my family was, what my family is and what we'll still strive to be," she told Hoda about the picture book, “Keep Dancing Through.” It follows the family of five through a day in their life with simple, rhythmic text describing how they support each other and "keep dancing" when things don't go their way.

The decision to publish the book after her husband's death was a difficult one.

"Selfishly, I wanted to hold it just for us," she told Hoda and Jenna. "It was the last project that we had worked on together as a family." But in the end, she decided that "this message is too big to not be shared."

The seed for “Keep Dancing Through” was planted way back in May 2006 when she was a contestant on “So You Think You Can Dance.”

When Holker Boss had a “low moment,” a crew member suggested that she start every morning saying, “I am, I have, I deserve,” while filling in the blank at the end of each phrase.

“I started doing that when I was 20 and I’ve done it every single morning since,” she says. “It was really hard to get comfortable with [saying affirmations], but when I did, it was kind of a game changer for me, and then I taught Stephen that, and now we teach my kids that.”

Becoming a "mommy bear"

Holker Boss is thrilled to return to "So You Think You Can Dance." This time around, she'll be a judge rather than a contestant.

"We already started the audition process with the show," Holker Boss says, "and it's so fun to sit on the other side of the table now, where I feel like instead of it just being about me and my journey, I feel like I'm a part of someone else's journey."

She was surprised to find that she knew "more than half of the people auditioning" because she "taught them since they were kids." Seeing so many familiar faces makes her feel like a "mommy bear."

"I feel like I'm home," she says.

From her first appearance on the show in 2006 to today, Holker Boss says she wouldn't change a thing: "I'm a believer that your life is your life for certain reasons. You've got to take lessons, you've got to grow. You've got to experience the highs and the lows."

And through it all, Holker Boss feels her husband's presence. "I feel like he's protecting me," she told Hoda. "I feel like he's protecting my kids and I feel like he's guiding our journey right now."