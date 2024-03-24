Alicia Keys’ youngest son Genesis is a big Swiftie.

The “If I Ain’t Got You” singer recently stopped by “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” and revealed that Genesis would love to become best friends with Swift and Billie Eilish. (Who wouldn’t?)

At the start of the interview, the proud mom updated host Jimmy Fallon on how her sons have been.

The singer shares 13-year-old Egypt and 9-year-old Genesis with husband Swizz Beatz. She's also a stepmom to her husband's children from previous relationships — Prince Nasir, 23, Kasseem, 17, and Nicole, 15 — rounding out their blended family of five kids.

Keys told Fallon that her oldest son is continuing to play piano and improving his basketball and writing skills.

Her youngest, meanwhile, is "really busy making friends — like Taylor Swift,” she said. The “Fallin’” singer then shared that Genesis “begged” her to message Eilish, too.

While Eilish seems to be a more recent interest, Genesis has been trying to become best friends with Swift for a few years. Keys recalled that Genesis tried to get the “Love Story” singer’s attention when he sat beside her at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Genesis attended the music ceremony when he was only 3 years old to support his mom, who was honored with the Innovator Award. But as Keys gave a speech thanking her family, his attention was solely on Swift.

“He was flirting, like actually flirting,” Keys told Fallon as the comedian showed a clip of Genesis sitting in his dad’s lap and sweetly waving at Swift, who waved back.

The two reunited when Genesis attended one of Swift’s “Eras Tour” concerts recently. Keys shared that her youngest wondered if Swift would remember him.

“He was like, ‘Because she’s known me since I was 3. Right mom?’” Keys said.

Fallon then held up a photo of Genesis and Swift interacting backstage at the concert. In the picture, Genesis smiled and hugged her as she gave him a kiss on the cheek.

“C’mon Gen Gen! Gen Gen for the win!” Keys cheered.

The Tonight Show / YouTube

Now, he also wants to add Eilish to his list of celebrity besties. He repeatedly asked his mom if he could leave the “Happier Than Ever” singer a voice message.

Keys said, “I’m like, ‘I don’t know. Like, what kind of voice message are you going to leave her?’ He was like, ‘I’m just going to say…I would like to be friends. And I really like her music.’”

Keys eventually allowed him to send the message, and he anxiously waited for her response. Finally, Eilish replied. But, Keys didn’t reveal what she wrote.

“We love Billie and Taylor!” Keys said at the end of her story.

Genesis is possibly taking after his big brother, who also has a few famous friends. Swizz Beatz and Egypt appeared on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” in April 2023 and they spoke about Egypt producing a song on Kendrick Lamar’s 2016 album “Untitled Unmastered.”

Read on to learn more about Keys and Swizz Beatz’s blended family.

Prince Nasir

Swizz Beatz welcomed his first son, Prince Nasir, in 2000 with his former partner Nicole Levy.

Prince, who is pursuing a music career as Note Marcato, went viral in 2020 for wearing skeleton-themed face paint to the Grammy Awards.

Prince is also exploring a career on the screen and starred in his dad's 2023 show, "Drive with Swizz Beatz," which explores the hip-hop producer's love of car culture and traveling.

Prince turned 23 in October, and his dad celebrated with a sweet post on Instagram.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY my oldest Prince Nasir @notemarcato 🥳 23 is a golden number! I can’t wait for you to show the world what you’ve been manifesting for 8yrs plus. Keep going and working hard all of your dreams will come true we love you Son Bless Up," Swizz Beatz captioned photos of Prince.

Kasseem

In December 2006, Swizz Beatz welcomed his second son, Kasseem Dean Jr., with his ex Mashonda Tifrere.

Swizz Beatz celebrated Kasseem's birthday on Instagram Dec. 22, 2023, writing, "Keep going and take over the world like we speak about King Love Dad."

Keys commented on the post, "Young King!! You are Adored!! Happy Born Day!!!!! Here’s to the best year yet!"

Tifrere also shared a tribute for her son's 17th birthday, writing, "You are a dream come true, a prayer answered. I thank God every single day for bringing you into my life."

Nicole

Swizz Beatz's only daughter, Nicole, was born in 2008 to Jahna Sebastian and the rapper.

The producer called Nicole his "twin" in an Instagram post celebrating her 15th birthday in May 2023.

"You’re a true princess and I’m so happy to be your Dad what a true honor and blessing my love," he wrote.

Egypt

Keys and Swizz Beatz welcomed their first child together, Egypt Daoud Dean, on Oct. 14, 2010. Her rep confirmed the arrival of their baby boy to Us Weekly.

Egypt tapped into his musical genes from a young age. He joined his mom on stage at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards as she sang “Raise a Man.” The mother-son duo sat back-to-back and both played the piano as she performed.

In 2021 when he was just 10 years old, Keys posted a video of them collaborating for a performance of Eurythmics’ “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This).” Egypt again played the piano and sang with his mom this time.

“Egypt On The Keys,” she captioned the Instagram video.

She continued, “I love being a part of his practice and I love being his background singer! He is making magic.”

It seems Egypt is currently more invested in sports. When he appeared on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” in 2023, he said he liked basketball.

“Well, I love music, but I don’t really want to be a musician. I want to be a basketball player,” he shared.

For his 13th birthday, Keys, Swizz Beatz, Egypt and Genesis attended a game between the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers. The couple uploaded a joint Instagram post of Egypt meeting star players Stephen Curry and LeBron James.

Genesis

Keys and Swizz Beatz’s second baby boy, Genesis Ali Dean, arrived on Dec. 27, 2014. She announced his birth in an Instagram post that has since been deleted. The post included an image of Genesis’ baby footprints.

“The joy of joy is joy!! It’s a boy!!” she gushed in the caption. “We are so grateful!! #blessings!!”

Just like his older brother, he started dabbling in music at a young age. Keys opened up on TODAY in December 2021 about allowing Genesis to join her on stage a month earlier during a performance at the Apollo Theater in New York.

“My little Genesis. He’s only six so he’s starting to get excited about the stage. He’s like, ‘Mom, are you going to call me on stage?’ And I’m like, ‘Really?!’” she shared.

He has already become protective of his mom on stage. After multiple artists made headlines for having objects thrown at them during concerts last year, Genesis made sure his mom wasn’t going to be added to the list.

Swizz Beatz uploaded photos of Genesis acting as a bodyguard for Keys when she performed for her “Keys to the Summer Tour.”

In the adorable snaps, Genesis stood beside Keys with his hands in his pockets, keeping a watchful eye on the crowd.

“He heard how people been acting at shows lately,” Swizz Beatz wrote above the first picture in the slideshow. “My boy serious in real life.”

Swizz Beatz continued to joke about his son’s demeanor on stage in the caption. “My boy said I’m not playing no games on moms stage,” he wrote and added a series of crying-laughing emoji.

“Thank you Gen we love you and your protection,” he said. “He didn’t care she was live on stage.”

Beneath the post, Keys responded, “My heart!!!!!!!”