Alec Baldwin corrects the record, remembers Ireland after he posts a tribute to his ‘seven’ kids

Alec Baldwin is clarifying some comments he made about his family.

Baldwin shared a photo of his oldest daughter, Ireland, on Instagram and noted how much he cares about her, after fans pointed out that he left her out of a family appreciation post he shared earlier that day.

"We forgot Billy Preston!" the dad of eight said of Ireland, 27, referencing a musician sometimes known as the "fifth Beatle."

"This one, the first one, is about to make me a grandfather. Oy."

"How can you forget your first born?" one person commented.

Some fans scratched their heads when Baldwin shared a carousel of photos of his seven younger kids, whom he shares with his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, and said how grateful he is to be a dad.

"Seven reasons to carry on during some tough times. I’m not gonna lie, without my family, I don’t know what my life would be," the "Rust" star wrote on the May 4 post.

As soon as the post went live, fans noticed that he left Ireland out of the post.

"Why didn’t you mention Ireland?" one person said.

And another wrote, "Don’t you have 8 children?"

A few of Baldwin's followers quickly came to his defense. One Instagram user said they understood why he didn't include Ireland, because she's far older than his other children and doesn't live at home with him.

"He’s just saying in jest!! He’s amongst the 7 kids all the time and Ireland lives separately from them, as if he would deliberately exclude his eldest daughter," they said. "Get a life people, stop focusing on negativity and see the positives in this man’s life …🤷🏼‍♀️ enjoy your family Mr. Baldwin 🤗🤗."