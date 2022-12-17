Alan Jackson becomes a grandpa after his daughter welcomes first child

There's much to celebrate at the Jackson household.

Country superstar Alan Jackson and his wife Denise have officially become grandparents. The singer announced on Dec. 15 that his youngest daughter, 29-year-old Ali, and her husband, Sam Bradshaw, welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Jackson Alvie Bradshaw.

Additionally, Jackson and his wife also celebrated 43-years of wedded bliss.

“Denise and I are celebrating our 43rd wedding anniversary with our new grandson Jackson Alvie Bradshaw,” Jackson wrote on social media alongside a photo of the two holding the newest addition to the family. “Ali and Sam welcomed Jack into the world on Dec 13, 2022.”

“So happy that this little guy has made us grandparents!” he concluded.

Jackson, 64, announced that his “baby (was) having a baby” on July 25. Next to a photo of his daughter and him dancing at her wedding, the singer wrote on Instagram, “Denise and I can’t wait to meet our first grandson in December!”

He also added the hashtag, “#YoullAlwaysBeMyBaby.”

Jackson and his wife are also parents to daughters Mattie, 32, and Dani, 25.

Last month, the “Good Time” crooner shared a family photo with his daughters and their partners, wishing everyone a “Happy Thanksgiving, from our family to yours!”

The Jackson family has been celebrating major milestones this year. In September, Mattie announced in an Instagram post that she and her boyfriend, Conner Smith, got engaged. The eldest Jackson daughter found love once again after her first husband, Ben Selecman, died in September 2018 after a tragic accident.

Last year, TODAY’s Jenna Bush Hager spoke with Jackson about the legacy he wants to leave behind as his family begins to expand.

“I’ve always believed that the music is the most important thing. The songs. And I guess that’s what I’d like to (leave) if I had a legacy,” Jackson said.

His wife, Denise, added, “He’ll have so many songs for our grandchildren and our great-grandchildren to hear and know who he was. To know what was important to him. To get a little touch of our lives together through his music.”