Shemar Moore may be a veteran actor, but his newly announced upcoming role makes him a true novice.

On Monday, Jan. 9, during a sit-down appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” the actor best known for his parts in “The Young and the Restless” and “Criminal Minds” announced he’s due to become a first-time dad.

“So I’m Shemar Moore, 52½ years old my mother is in heaven right now,” he explained, adding that the third anniversary of her death will be on Feb. 8. “And on February 8th, I’m gonna make one of her dreams come true because in real life Shemar Moore is about to be a daddy.”

Taken by surprise, Hudson gasped before replying, “That’s news!”

“Your mom is gonna be so proud smiling at you from heaven,” she went on to add.

“I’m so excited. I’m sorry she can’t be here. I was worried for a while that it was a ‘that ship has sailed’ kind of thing, but God had my back and things lined up,” he noted. “It’s gonna be the best part of my — my life is pretty grand, but I know that whenever God does call my name once I get this experience, I’ll be able to go to heaven whole.”

The same day of his appearance on the show, Moore posted a video from his and his partner, Jesiree Dizon’s sex-reveal party, which was undeniably worth its weight in gold.

The reveal video shows Moore and Dizon surrounded by a group of friends at a home and standing outside before a helicopter approached above and eventually revealed — with a trail of pink smoke — that they will be having a little girl.

“Today is the day. Your boy got butterflies,” he remarked at the top of the video before the reveal. “This is a special day. This is a legendary day.”

“It’s either going to be Legend, little homie,” he said of their expecting baby. “Or it’s going to be Frankie, little baby girl, and I’m about to be a father come Feb. 8, 2023.”

Dizon is already a mother to a daughter and son through previous relationships. Before the reveal, she noted that she was hoping for a happy and healthy baby and that if the reveal was a boy, she would count their firstborn together as “one and done.”