Celebrity chef Duff Goldman and wife welcome baby girl

Celebrity chef Duff Goldman and his wife Johanna are the proud new parents of a baby girl!

They welcomed Josephine Frances Goldman to the world this week.

In a post on Instagram Monday, Goldman said he had “no words to describe this blessing.”

"…She is the most beautiful thing I've ever seen in the whole world,” he wrote. “Some friends have told me that the love I'll experience when looking at my daughter will be different than anything I've ever experienced and they were totally right."

He also praised his wife, Johanna, writing he was so impressed with her intuition.

"I am in awe of how strong and natural and intuitive she is. She's a natural mom no doubt,” he said.

He added he couldn’t believe they had “made a family!” and how excited he was to share his favorite things in the world with Josephine, like pizza, swimming and concerts. He said she “already loves music” and has very eclectic preferences so far, so “we’ll see where her musical tastes go.”

Baby Josephine was born on Jan. 31, 2021, and weighs 8 lbs, 2 oz.

“I’m so in love I can’t stand it,” Goldman wrote with a heart emoji. “I have the two best ladies in the whole world.”

Friends and fans were quick to send their congratulations.

"mazel tov!!!! she is beautiful!!!" fellow Food Network star Molly Yeh wrote.

"I AM SO HAPPY. TWO MUFFINS !!!!!!!!!" Alex Guarnaschelli, another Food Network celebrity, posted.

The Goldmans announced last August they were expecting with a muffin-themed photo shoot. Goldman calls Johanna “muffin” as a pet name, making the “mini-muffin” announcement very apropos.

Johnna Goldman, née Colbry, 26, posted the same picture on her Instagram page. "Our biggest adventure yet! Mini Muffin expected January 2021," the expectant mom wrote in the caption, adding a baby bottle emoji.

The two have a cute love story that starts with Goldman spontaneously proposing, using just a small piece of string.

"My heart just might burst. I love you muffin," Goldman wrote in the caption to engagement announcement Instagram post. "I love every scar. I love the way you smell. I’m sorry I didn’t have a real ring. I hope you don’t mind butcher’s twine, I am a chef, after all."

The two tied the knot in January 2019 at the Natural History Museum in Los Angeles.

Goldman currently stars in the Food Network show "Buddy vs. Duff" with "Cake Boss" Buddy Valastro and "Duff Takes the Cake," where he and his team take their magnificent creations into the community to help people celebrate milestones.