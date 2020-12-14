Here are the celebrities who welcomed babies this year

The past 12 months were full of a lot of scary moments, and most of us stayed indoors. Turns out that's a perfect recipe for making babies — particularly if you're a celebrity! Here's a list of some of the famous parents who welcomed new additions.

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden

Five years after they tied the knot in a secret, celebrity-packed ceremony in Beverly Hills, the couple announced the birth of Raddix Chloe Wildflower Madden on Instagram. (Technically, she's a 2019 baby, born on Dec. 30, but the announcement didn't come until Jan. 3.) "She has completely captured our hearts and completed our family, the text-only Instagram post read.

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova

The musician and the tennis player announced the birth of their third child in late January, sharing photos a couple of weeks later from the delivery room on Instagram. "My Sunshine," Iglesias and Kournikova captioned the pictures of mama and little Mary, who joins twins Lucy and Nicholas, 3.

Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins

Baby No. 3 joined the household of country music star Thomas Rhett and wife Lauren Akins. Lennon Love Akins was born on Feb. 10, and joins siblings Willa Gray, 5, and Ada James, 3. "(W)atching our kids meet Lennon for the first time was probably the sweetest thing I've ever seen in my whole life!" Rhett posted on Instagram the day after the birth (swipe on the image above to see more pictures).

Chris Noth and Tara Wilson

The former Mr. Big and his wife made their own family a little bigger with the addition of little Keats. Noth revealed the newborn's picture in February on Instagram, writing, "Down from the heavens comes our second son." Keats' older brother is Orion, 12.

Laura Prepon and Ben Foster

Prepon shared a photo of her "new bundle of love" in February on Instagram. The boy (whose name Prepon and husband Foster are not sharing) joins Ella, 2. "We're very protective" of anything that has to do with their children, she told People magazine in May.

Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee

Dewan and fiancé Steve Kazee welcomed a son on March 6, sharing photos on Instagram of the baby boy, named Callum Michael Rebel Kazee. He's the first child for the couple, who got engaged in February; Dewan has a daughter Everly, 7, from her marriage to Channing Tatum. "And just like that, our hearts exploded," wrote Dewan, cradling the newcomer. Dad's post featured Callum clutching his forefinger and read, "Welcome to earth star child."

Carson Daly and Siri Daly

It was baby No. 4 for TODAY anchor Carson and his wife Siri, as they welcomed Goldie Patricia on March 26 via Instagram, with a photo from the hospital where they're cradling the newborn. The caption thanked health care workers who toil amid the pandemic, and Daly added, "It is a bittersweet event for us as we are extremely grateful, but also mindful of this unparalleled time in our history." Goldie (already nicknamed "Go Go" in the post) joins Jackson James, 11; Etta Jones, 8; and London Rose, 6.

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith

Former "Dawson's Creek" star Jackson and his wife, "Queen and Slim" actor Turner, announced the birth of their first child together, a baby girl, in April. A rep for Jackson confirmed the news to TODAY, saying, "Both mother and baby are happy and healthy." Meanwhile, Turner-Smith tweeted, "I'm a mother!"

Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva

In April, Gere and his wife Silva welcomed a second child. The pair had their first child together, Alexander, in early 2019. Gere has a son from his previous marriage to actor Carey Lowell, James Jigme, 20; Silva has son Albert, 7, from her marriage to businessman Govind Friedland.

Anderson Cooper

In late April, the CNN newsman announced on air that he had become the father of a baby boy, via surrogate. Wyatt Morgan was born April 27 and has been charming us ever since. Noted Cooper on air, "It is, I think, especially important in these times of trouble to try to hold on to moments of joy and moments of happiness. Even as we mourn the loss of loved ones, we’re also blessed with new life and new love."

Elon Musk and Grimes

Businessman Musk and musician Grimes welcomed their first child together in May. The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX tweeted about the birth right before it happened, then right afterward. "Mom & baby all good," he wrote on Twitter, four hours after tweeting, "A few hours away!" Asked to tweet a picture of the little boy, Musk complied — but added a face filter so it appeared the little one had tattoos. The boy's unusual name has undergone some shifts, but now reads X Æ A-Xii. At the end of May, Grimes revealed they call the boy "Little X." He's Grimes' first child, and Musk has five sons from a previous marriage.

Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome

"Harry Potter" star Grint and girlfriend and fellow actor Groom, who've been dating since 2011, became parents to a baby girl, a representative confirmed in early May. In November, he shared a photo of himself snuggling the baby. "Here to introduce you all to Wednesday G. Grint," he posted in the caption.

America Ferrera and Ryan Piers Williams

The "Superstore" actor announced that she and her husband, Ryan Piers Williams, welcomed their second child in May. "LUCIA MARISOL WILLIAMS arrived on May 4th to give me my Mother's Day hugs and kisses herself," Ferrera shared on an Instagram post that's since been deleted. Williams posted an image of the baby's hand holding his, with the caption reading, "The most exquisite little creature graced us with her presence on May 4, 2020." The couple also have Sebastian Piers, 2.

Kristen Wiig and Avi Rothman

Former "Saturday Night Live" star Wiig and her fiancé, Avi Rothman, are now parents to twins via a surrogate, TODAY confirmed in June. The couple have kept their names and other information private.

Michelle Williams and Thomas Kail

Us Weekly reported in June that actor Michelle Williams and "Hamilton" director Thomas Kail have become parents. The two are also reportedly married, Us says, but the couple is keeping details private. Williams has one other child, Matilda, 14, from her previous marriage to Heath Ledger.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita

The "Modern Family" alum and his husband welcomed their first child together on July 7, a rep confirmed to TODAY. People magazine reported that the two named their bundle of joy Beckett Mercer Ferguson-Mikita. He's the first child for either of them. One month after the baby arrived, Mikita posted a sweet photo of the proud papas and their new child on Instagram.

Beverley Mitchell and Michael Cameron

The former "7th Heaven" star posted an adorable photo of her newborn daughter, her third child, on Instagram. "Happy to share with the world our sweet little girl, Mayzel Josephine," she wrote in the caption. Mitchell and Cameron's other children are Kenzie, 7, and Hutton, 5.

Ciara and Russell Wilson

Happy Birthday WIN!!!

Mommy & Daddy Love You!

Win Harrison Wilson

7.23.2020

8lbs 1 oz.

Shortly after giving birth to her third son, Ciara was back to singing: In a tweet sent out the day after little Win Harrison was born on July 23, fans were treated to a video of the singer crooning "Happy Birthday" to the snoozing chap. She wrote in the tweet, "Happy Birthday WIN!!! Mommy & Daddy Love You! Win Harrison Wilson 7.23.2020 8lbs 1 oz." Ciara and quarterback Wilson are also parents to Sienna, 3; Ciara's son Future, 7, is from a previous relationship.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

Musician Jonas and "Game of Thrones" star Turner became parents to a little girl in July, they confirmed in a statement to TODAY. "Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby," the statement read. No other details have been released.

Chris Sullivan and Rachel Sullivan

"This Is Us" star Sullivan announced in July that he and his wife, Rachel, have welcomed their first child. The actor posted an adorable photo of the newcomer's feet, writing in the caption: "HE HAS ARRIVED." People magazine revealed the child's name is Bear, and he was born July 28 and weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce.

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake

At the end of July, actor Biel and musician Timberlake reportedly welcomed their second child, according to multiple outlets (including E! News), but few details were revealed. The pair are already parents to Silas Randall, 5. In early December, "Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon, a friend of Timberlake's, spoke about the baby to Entertainment Tonight, saying the child was "adorable and already funny."

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger

Actor Pratt and Schwarzenegger announced their first child together on Aug. 10 on Instagram with a sweet photo of the Lyla Maria's hands enfolded in her parents'. "We couldn’t be happier. Both mom and baby are doing great. We are extremely blessed," Pratt wrote in the caption. He also has a son, Jack, 8, with ex-wife Anna Faris.

Lea Michele and Zandy Reich

Former "Glee" star Michele and businessman Reich became first-time parents on Aug. 20, with the arrival of son Ever Leo, reported People magazine. In September, Michele posted an Instagram images of herself with the babe, swaddled tight against her chest, writing, "These moments."

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

Pop star Perry announced the birth of her first child, a daughter, with fiancé Orlando Bloom, with a post on UNICEF's Instagram account in August. "Welcome to the world Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's new bundle of joy." Bloom has a son, Flynn, 9, from his previous marriage to Miranda Kerr.

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn

Singer Sheeran and his wife Cherry revealed on Instagram Sept. 1 that their first child had arrived. "Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter — Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran," he wrote in the caption, showing a picture of a blanket and baby socks.

Ryan Murphy and David Miller

On Sept. 1, Murphy, the creator of shows like "Glee" and "American Horror Story," posted a photo of his and his husband's new addition to the family: Griffin Sullivan. The sweet picture featured the baby with Murphy and Miller's other two sons, Logan Phineas, 7, and Ford Theodore, 6, and the caption read "Griffin Sullivan Miller Murphy. August 18, 6 pounds 13 ounces."

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin welcomed their fifth child together, a boy, on Sept. 8. "We had a baby last night. He is perfect and we couldn't be happier," Hilaria wrote in an Instagram the following day. Later, Hilaria posted a photo of the baby and declared his name was Eduardo Pau Lucas Baldwin. Eduardo joins siblings Carmen, 7; Rafael, 5; Leonardo, 4; and Romeo, 2. Alec has a daughter, Ireland, 25, from his previous marriage to Kim Basinger.

Leighton Meester and Adam Brody

Leighton Meester and Adam Brody expanded their family with a new baby boy, news he revealed during Hold the Phone TV's "The Fun Time Boys Game Night Spectacular" in September. "Since I last I played (online), I have a new kid. I have a boy, and he's a dream. He's a dream boy," he said, but provided no other details. Brody and Meester also have a daughter, Arlo Day, 5.

Jude Law and wife Phillipa Coan

In September during an interview with "Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon, actor Law confirmed he and wife Coan now have a child together, saying the news was "really wonderful." He has five other children: Rafferty, 24; Rudy, 18; Iris, 20; Sophia, 11; and Ada, 5, from previous relationships.

Penn Badgley and Domino Kirke

Kirke gave birth to her and husband Badgley's ("You") first child, a boy, on Aug. 11. She shared pictures on Instagram that have since been taken down, as per People magazine, and no further details are currently available.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik

Model Hadid and former One Direction musician Malik welcomed their first child together in September, announcing the news with a tweet:

Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful🙏🏽❤️to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding.Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x pic.twitter.com/nvhfOkk2fw — zayn (@zaynmalik) September 24, 2020

"Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful," Malik tweeted. "to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x."

Billie Lourd and Austen Rydell

"Booksmart" actress Lourd surprised her fans by announcing the birth of her first child in September. She shared a photo of the baby's feet on Instagram, writing "Introducing: Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell."

The boy's middle name, "Fisher," is a tribute to her late mother, Carrie Fisher. The announcement came as a surprise, because while she and boyfriend Austen Rydell got engaged in June, a pregnancy had not been announced.

Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara

Oscar winner Phoenix and fiancée Mara, also an actor, were revealed as new parents by documentary film director Victor Kossakovsky at the Zurich Film Festival in late September, following a screening of the documentary "Gunda," which Phoenix executive produced. In November, the pair referred to their child publicly for the first time in an op-ed about the migrant children crisis they wrote for People magazine. The couple named their son River in honor of Phoenix's late brother, Hollywood star River Phoenix, who died in 1993 of an accidental drug overdose at age 23.

Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski

"The Last Word" co-stars Seyfried and her husband Sadoski became parents for the second time in late September, sharing a photo of their newborn via the Instagram account of INARA, the International Network for Aid, Relief and Assistance, on Monday. The child is named Thomas; his older sister is Nina, 3.

Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish

Comedian/actor Hart and his wife Eniko became parents of a baby girl in late September. Eniko confirmed the happy news on Instagram, writing, "Thankful, grateful, blessed. A little bit of heaven sent down to earth.. welcome to the world baby girl.. we couldn't love you more." In early October, she shared a photo of herself with the newcomer, writing, "(W)hen your heart literally lives outside of your body all over again. Ori my girl you are everything i could've ever imagined plus more."

Mindy Kaling

Kaling revealed on Oct. 8's "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" that she'd given birth to her second child during quarantine. The baby boy, who she named Spencer, was born Sept. 3. She's never identified the father of either of her children; Spencer has an older sister, Katherine, 2. Her "Office" co-star B.J. Novak is the children's godfather. "This time has been so challenging," Kaling told TODAY's Jenna Bush Hager in October. "So just to have this little, cuddly 9-pound human living with me has just been the most fun, uplifting thing."

Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross

"Pieces of Me" singer Simpson Ross and her husband welcomed her third child, Ziggy Blu Ross, on Oct. 29. She announced the happy news on Saturday with a photo of the bundle of joy that also featured his parents' hands. "Our sweet boy has arrived! I'm over the MOON we are so Blessed!" she wrote in the caption. Simpson Ross has one other child with Evan, Jagger Snow, 5. She's mom to Bronx, 11, from her previous marriage to Fall Out Boy bassist Pete Wentz.