By Terri Peters

While most parents have lost count of the number of weeks they've been quarantined at home with kids, trying to help with online learning while schools are closed due to COVID-19, they're painfully aware of how hard teachers work...and how much they're missed by every member of the family.

Tuesday, May 5, Teacher Appreciation Day, kicks off Teacher Appreciation Week, and frankly, it should be Teacher Appreciation Year, am I right?

While we're always appreciative of our kids' educators, the coronavirus pandemic has made us even more grateful for the men and women who work hard every day in classrooms, schools and beyond.

Also, teachers, if you're reading this, how do you guys make it through math lessons? Asking for a friend, of course.

Here's how some hilarious parents on Twitter are sharing their love for educators (and how much they're looking forward to seeing them again, as soon as possible).

Thinking of you...

Oh, now we get it!

It's not as easy as it looks

We miss your enthusiasm

We're just not as good at it

She's learning so much

Come back soon

Sounds about right...

Well, I'm clearly not your teacher!

We miss your ability to focus

Just sayin'

Mixology class is in session

We miss how well you handle all. of. the. talking.

TikTok is an elective, right?

We're trying not to do it for them but...

How are you so patient?

We need you

So. Much. Crying.

