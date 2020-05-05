While most parents have lost count of the number of weeks they've been quarantined at home with kids, trying to help with online learning while schools are closed due to COVID-19, they're painfully aware of how hard teachers work...and how much they're missed by every member of the family.

Tuesday, May 5, Teacher Appreciation Day, kicks off Teacher Appreciation Week, and frankly, it should be Teacher Appreciation Year, am I right?

While we're always appreciative of our kids' educators, the coronavirus pandemic has made us even more grateful for the men and women who work hard every day in classrooms, schools and beyond.

Also, teachers, if you're reading this, how do you guys make it through math lessons? Asking for a friend, of course.

Here's how some hilarious parents on Twitter are sharing their love for educators (and how much they're looking forward to seeing them again, as soon as possible).

Thinking of you...

Exes?! I am thisclose to sending late night I miss you texts to all of my kid’s teachers — Life at Tiffany’s (@lifeattiffanys) April 28, 2020

Oh, now we get it!

Me: I never truly realized how useless school was until we started homeschooling.



Wife: Seriously. These kids will never use this stuff in real life.



Me: *looking at bill* How much tip should we leave?



Wife: I have no idea. Just leave a $20. — Prime Nate (@GorillaNipples1) April 28, 2020

It's not as easy as it looks

Has anyone checked in on the parents who created those “life schedules” for their kids in quarantine? You know, the color coded ones?



Silence from them lately — Kids_kubed 🇨🇦 (@Kids_kubed) April 30, 2020

We miss your enthusiasm

Parents: I hate homeschooling



Teachers: Lets have a virtual spirit week! — Ashley Houser (@Seriousmom_shit) April 26, 2020

We're just not as good at it

Wondering how many moms will continue homeschooling after schools re-open. What’s that? Negative 100%? — kristabellerina (@kristabellerina) April 14, 2020

She's learning so much

My 7yo said she wants to be a model when she grows up, and based on the quality of the education she’s receiving right now, she’s right on track for that goal. — SpacedMom (@copymama) April 27, 2020

Come back soon

My wife has been screamed at about math and had two bedroom doors slammed on her how's your online learning experience with the kids going? — Rodney Lacroix (@RodLacroix) March 26, 2020

Sounds about right...

I put my symptoms into WebMD and it turns out I’m a substitute teacher with a drinking problem. — The Dad Briefs™ (@SladeWentworth) April 11, 2020

Well, I'm clearly not your teacher!

Tween: This is not how my math teacher solves the problem.



Me: *typing 80085 into the calculator* — Jessie (@mommajessiec) April 3, 2020

We miss your ability to focus

I asked my son what he misses most about school and he said my teacher because she doesnt get distracted and start doing tik toks in the middle of our math lesson like you. To my credit, I have officially nailed the why don't you say so dance. — suzanne hayes (@shayes613) April 21, 2020

Just sayin'

Me: You know what we should get the teacher for Teacher Appreciation Week?



Husband: No, what?



Me: That new kitchen she’s always wanted. — Jessie (@mommajessiec) April 27, 2020

Mixology class is in session

Today in homeschool we’re learning about fractions. Sometimes Mommy needs 1/4 vodka and 3/4 soda but when Daddy talks at her a lot she needs 2/4 vodka and 2/4 soda and sometimes it’s just 4/4 vodka who can tell me those fractions in a decimal?



My sons: — Vision Bored (@VisionBored1) April 28, 2020

We miss how well you handle all. of. the. talking.

Since I get no break from my kids now, it feels like my son has been talking for 8,634 days straight. — Sarcastic Mommy (@sarcasticmommy4) May 1, 2020

TikTok is an elective, right?

The only homeschooling going on over here is my niece schooling me on TikTok. — The Mommy Confessions (@momEconfessions) April 14, 2020

We're trying not to do it for them but...

My wife is mad because she got an 89 on my daughter’s science quiz. — Simon Holland (@simoncholland) April 28, 2020

How are you so patient?

Please say a prayer for my 8 year old son, he has to write 4 sentences. — Lurkin' Mom (@LurkAtHomeMom) April 19, 2020

We need you

If there are any questions related to Dinosaur Train on the Harvard entrance exam, my kid is gonna crush it. #quarantineparenting — Tony Pasquale (@TonyBoomPow) April 13, 2020

So. Much. Crying.

My kids’ math worksheets be like



1. 6X4 =



2. Write a 7 page reflection on how you arrived at your answer. Include a works cited page, footnotes, and a pie chart that shows how many tears each of your parents cried during the 11 hours it took you to get through this assignment. — Lurkin' Mom (@LurkAtHomeMom) April 10, 2020

