Whether they're making us roll their eyes with their cheesy jokes or getting teased by their wives for their man cold symptoms, dads are funny.

So to celebrate Father's Day, we've rounded up some of the most hilarious social media posts by and about dads.

Laugh along with us. And don't worry, dads, even when we're laughing at you, we love you.

Check out these guns

It’s not summer until dads say “Sun’s out; gun’s out.” — Jessie (@mommajessiec) May 25, 2020

Killin' it

Woke up early on a Saturday to drink coffee and fill the bird feeders like the badass I always wanted to grow up to be. — Simon Holland (@simoncholland) May 23, 2020

Just relax

Husbands: Baby, I'll make dinner tonight. If you go get the ingredients, make the sides, season the meat, bring it to me outside and then help me find my tongs and spatula, I'll grill and you can just relax. — Author Abby Jimenez (@AuthorAbbyJim) May 4, 2020

We do love you...

All you, babe!

I’m totally for marriage being all hands on deck. Except when that hand has to go down the murky depths of the garbage disposal when something is stuck. That’s all my husband. — Rachel Sobel (@whinecheezits) June 13, 2020

Don't fall for it

My wife said she’d buy her own birthday cake this is a test right — DadBroDad (@DadBroDad1) May 26, 2020

Good call

*At Costco*



Him: Wow, you’re buying a lot of wine. Are we having people over?



Me: No, but we have 4 kids, remember?



Him: Let’s get some vodka, too. — Sarcastic Mommy (@sarcasticmommy4) June 16, 2020

Point taken

Racism isn't innate, it's taught. I'll prove my point:



My kids are half-white and while they hate me 50 percent of the time, it's because I say things like, "It's time for bed" or "DON'T eat your toenails!"



BUT not because of my skin color. — A Bearer Of Dad News ✊🏾 (@HomeWithPeanut) June 11, 2020

Can't find them anywhere...

My husband woke me up at 4:30 this morning frantically looking for his keys that I then found in the dish where we keep our keys. — Jordyn Armour (@survivingmommy_) June 16, 2020

Rock star

Time for a trim

My quarantine hair has gone from “delightfully unkempt” to “my wife is seriously considering leaving me” — Dad and Buried (@DadandBuried) June 14, 2020

What do you think?

I needed some alone time so I asked my husband if he thought we should have another baby — Jizzion Bored (@VisionBored1) June 16, 2020

Don't get involved