Whatever deal Kirk Douglas has struck with the universe, we would like in on it, please!

The actor, producer, director and author celebrated his 101st birthday on Saturday — a remarkable milestone in a remarkable life. Among his well-wishers was daughter-in-law Catherine Zeta-Jones, who took to Instagram to share a sweet photo of them together.

101 today!!!! My darling Pappy on my knee. Happy Birthday to my wonderful, inspirational and loving father in law, Kirk. Love you with all my heart. ❤️#hero A post shared by Catherine Zeta-Jones (@catherinezetajones) on Dec 9, 2017 at 4:45am PST

"101 today!!!! My darling Pappy on my knee," Zeta-Jones, 48, captioned the photo. "Happy Birthday to my wonderful, inspirational and loving father in law, Kirk. Love you with all my heart."

Zeta-Jones added the hashtag #hero, leaving no doubts as to what her father-in-law means to her.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for AFI Kirk Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones at the AFI Lifetime Achievement Award: A Tribute to Michael Douglas event in 2009.

Douglas' son (and Zeta-Jones' husband) Michael Douglas, 73, posted his own birthday message on Facebook, referring to his dad as a "living legend."

Kirk Douglas celebrated the big 100 last year with son Michael and Zeta-Jones. Since the younger Douglas and Zeta-Jones wed 17 years ago, it seems their extended family has only grown closer.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images for AFI One big happy family!

Happy birthday to a beloved Hollywood legend — and thanks to this family for always sharing the love!