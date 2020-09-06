Catherine Zeta-Jones marked the end of summer by sharing a rare photo of her two children with Michael Douglas, who are now all grown up and look just like their mom and dad.

The proud mom, who called herself the "mamarazzi," shared a stunning photo of daughter Carys Zeta Douglas, 17 and son Dylan Michael Douglas, 20, enjoying a day by the water. In the photo, Carys is resting her chin on her brother's shoulder as the siblings gazed at the camera.

"Summer officially over in our family. Today both our young adults go back to studying. In different, unprecedented ways. I love you both," the proud mom wrote on Instagram. "And to all kids out there. Knowledge is the key to life. So battle through. This too shall pass."

Earlier this year, the actor, 50, shared a photo of her daughter and fans couldn't get over how much the two look alike. "I honestly (thought) that was you @catherinezetajones — spitting image and just as beautiful! Thank you for sharing," one Instagram user wrote.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

On being labeled her daughter's twin online, Zeta-Jones told Hoda Kotb she was surprised. She joked, "You think I look like her?"

Zeta-Jones and Douglas have been "early empty nesters" since Dylan started at Brown University and Carys went to boarding school. Dylan is about to enter his junior year at Brown, which is using a phased approach to welcome students back on campus, including delaying the in-person instruction until October. In an interview last year with Closer, dad said Carys attends boarding school.

"She’s gone so sort of unexpected. She really wanted to take off,” Douglas said. “It was unexpected because we actually moved to be five minutes from the school that she’d been going to after having had a 45-minute drive, and she was really happy. And then all of a sudden this moment came, so we go ‘what are we going to do now?'

”

The empty nest didn't last for long due to the coronavirus pandemic and it seems the family are enjoying the extra quality time together.

"They descended back into our home and it was just wonderful," the Oscar-winner said on TODAY with Hoda and Jenna back in July. "Breakfast, lunch and dinner all together, and supposedly my son's friends told (him) we have fared much better than a lot of his friends' families have."

Fans couldn't help but comment on how the kids are now all grown up in the new pic. "Son looks just like mum, daughter takes dad," one person wrote.

Another person suggested Dylan "looks like Joey from Friends."

But most of all, people simply sent their well wishes to the family during this complicated time.

"Blessings to you and your family," one fan said. "Thank you for giving us a peek of your treasures - your kids."