Catherine Zeta-Jones shares photos of family vacation in Africa

Catherine Zeta-Jones is sharing her family vacation pics with fans.

The actress, 50, and her husband, Michael Douglas, 75, spent the holidays traveling in Africa with their son, Dylan, 19, and daughter, Carys, 16.

During their trip, the whole family took time out from the fun to send a yuletide message to fans in a sweet video.

"Happy holidays from Africa!" the family shouts together while posing in front of a gorgeous waterfall.

In the video, both Zeta-Jones and her son wear safari hats, while Douglas' hat rests on his back.

Zeta-Jones shared a pair of pics of the family posing in front of hippopotamuses in a lake.

The actress is dressed comfortably in a loose-fitting pink blouse and white capri pants while her hubby sports a Hawaiian shirt and pink shorts.

In her caption, the "Chicago" star made fun of the fact that it looks like Douglas is missing a leg in the pic.

"Photoshop glitch. So some think. Michael's missing leg!!!! Yep, it went missing in Africa, but we found it and sewed it back on," she joked.

The Oscar winner shared more wisecracks in another video that showed her following Douglas as he carried a sack full of the family's laundry.

"My personal Santa is doing my laundry," she jokes as she walks. "That's what happens when you're into your 20th year of marriage — Michael Douglas does your knickers."

In another pic, the family smiles as they lounge in a restaurant overlooking a city street. Douglas is seen resting his arm gently around his wife's shoulders.

"Sunday lunch in Zanzibar. Happy Sunday everyone!" Zeta-Jones wrote in her caption.

By early Monday, the family's adventures seemed to have exhausted the couple's kids.

Next to a pic of Dylan and Carys snoozing in one another's arms, Zeta-Jones wrote, "Bushed!!!!!!"