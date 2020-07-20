Double take! Catherine Zeta-Jones' daughter, 17, looks just like her mom in latest photo

Sign up for our newsletter

Catherine Zeta-Jones is one proud mama!

Over the weekend, the actress, 50, shared a photo of her daughter, Carys Zeta Douglas, and fans can't get over how much the two look alike.

In the photo, the barefoot 17-year-old strikes a pose outdoors in a white satin slip dress and wears her brown locks in soft waves. Zeta-Jones captioned the sweet shot, "My girl, in the garden."



Zeta-Jones' followers were quick to note that her resemblance to her daughter is pretty uncanny.

"I honestly (thought) that was you @catherinezetajones — spitting image and just as beautiful! Thank you for sharing," one Instagram user wrote.

"She is so beautiful, just like you ... and I'm sure on the inside as much on the outside," commented another.

Some fans also observed the teen had inherited a few traits from her dad, actor Michael Douglas.

"I can see Michael in her but your hair 👍" one Instagram user wrote.

It's not the first time fans have marveled at the lookalike duo. Last summer, the pair posed for Vanity Fair Spain in coordinating looks, and the similarities were instantly noticeable.

And in 2018, Zeta-Jones brought her daughter along to a Dolce & Gabbana event in New York City, and onlookers were excited to get a glimpse at the mother-daughter duo.

Carys Zeta Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones at the Metropolitan Opera House at Lincoln Center in New York City. Getty Images

Fans also had to do a double take when the pair attended the Michael Kors Collection Spring 2018 Runway Show in 2017.

Good looks run in the family! Getty Images

In December, Zeta-Jones gave fans a look at her family vacation in Africa, and it quickly became clear that her son Dylan, 19, also looks a lot like his dad.

Good looks run in the Zeta-Douglas family!