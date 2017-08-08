share tweet pin email

Catherine Zeta-Jones earned herself some major cool-mom points Tuesday when she shared a sweet montage of her son Dylan’s most memorable moments via Instagram for his 17th birthday.

“Don't 'START ME UP' on how much I love you. Dylan, you are truly a remarkable young man,” the 47-year-old actress captioned the post. “You are the joy of my life. 17 years old today! Happy Birthday sweetheart.”

The home videos, set to the tune of the Rolling Stones’ “Start Me Up,” feature intimate moments, including the first time Zeta-Jones’ husband (and Dylan’s dad) Michael Douglas held him at the hospital, some impressive dancing while singing into a mic, and plenty of rocking out on the guitar.

In one particularly funny moment, the vivacious teen slides into the frame a la Tom Cruise in "Risky Business" and begins to dance and lip-sync.

The teen is also clearly an adventurous soul. In yet another clip, the birthday boy leaps off a giant boulder overlooking the ocean.

Dylan’s grandfather, Kirk Douglas, also makes an appearance in the montage, as does his younger sister, Carys, 14.

Earlier this year, Zeta-Jones told Jimmy Kimmel that her kids are both interested in getting into show business, which she fully supports.

"You know, I know it’s going to be hard for them, because they’ve got their grandfather, Kirk, they’ve got me, they have Michael, but they so inherently love it and they’re good!” she said.

"They go to summer camp every year — they do like three musicals and straight plays — and they love it,” she continued. “I’ve had a wonderful life in this business, so if they want to do it, they know the hardships and the percentages of who makes it and who doesn't, so I just think that they've got the talent and I know that they have the drive."