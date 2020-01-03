Caterina Scorsone of 'Grey's Anatomy' announces daughter's birth with sweet pictures

"Grey's Anatomy" star Caterina Scorsone just announced the birth of her third daughter!

Scorsone, who plays Amelia Shepherd on the show, welcomed baby Arwen to the family on Instagram Wednesday.

"Arwen is here!" she wrote in her post. "Our family wishes you a happy new year, a happy new decade and a happy heart made new by love in every exquisite moment.”

The actress and her husband, Rob Giles, have two older daughters, Paloma, 3, and Eliza, 7. The pictures Scorsone posted showed little Arwen snuggling up with her big sisters.

The actress regularly posts about her family on Instagram and has opened up about how her daughter Paloma, who has Down syndrome, has changed her views on parenting and life.

In a recent Instagram post, she wrote about how Paloma’s experience in school has shown her how important inclusion is.

“Not very long ago, kids like my daughter were put in separate classrooms and kept away from the learning environments where “typical” kids played and developed and grew. People finally realized that this kind of discrimination limited the learning potential of kids with differences and also the learning potential of the typical kids,” she wrote. “In integrated classrooms everyone’s EQ and IQ is enriched and elevated as they encounter and embrace cognitive or physical difference. Everyone on this beautiful planet benefits from the richness that arises when one embraces diversity.”