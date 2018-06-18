share tweet pin email

Actor and comedian Rob Delaney marked his first Father’s Day without his youngest son by sharing a message with other parents who have lost a child.

“This is the first Father’s Day since my beautiful Henry died. Love today to all dads & moms who’ve lost a child,” the “Catastrophe” star wrote in a tweet that featured a photo of him with his son on a snowy day.

Delaney’s 2-year-old son died from a brain tumor in January.

The actor shared the heartbreaking news about his loss in a Facebook post in February. He explained that Henry had been diagnosed with a brain tumor shortly after his first birthday in 2016. The boy had surgery and received additional medical treatment, but “then the cancer returned last autumn and he died in January.”

The death left his family "devastated," he wrote at the time.

Getty Images Rob Delaney said his entire family are "different people" after the death of his youngest child.

Earlier this month, Delaney, an American based in London, took to Instagram to post a statement following the suicide death of Anthony Bourdain.

While he noted the widespread reaction of distress to the passage, he said he found himself “so brutally emotionally recalibrated by our son Henry’s death 4 mos ago that I’m not upset about Bourdain in the way normal healthy civilians are.”

He said the boy’s death has left his entire family forever changed.

"My wife and Henry’s older brothers and I are different people now,” he wrote.