Read Across America: Dav Pilkey reads aloud from 'Cat Kid Comic Club' and more

Celebrate 'Read Across America' day with exclusive readings from the beloved author of 'Captain Underpants,' 'Dog Man' and 'Cat Kid Comic Club'
By Rebecca Dube

It's "Read Across America" day, but for the past year COVID safety restrictions on schools and libraries have limited many kids' access to books.

TODAY's Jenna Bush Hager called on Dav Pilkey, author of the wildly succesful "Captain Underpants" and "Dog Man" series, to surprise and delight some young readers in a virtual book club. Meanwhile, author Karyn Parsons read her book, "Flying Free: How Bessie Coleman’s Dreams Took Flight," to schoolkids in the Bronx.

There's more good news for parents: The nonprofit World Vision is partering with World Reader to get digital books into the hands of more than 5,000 students across the United States. World Reader is working through partner schools to provide under-resourced students with their reading app.

Want to inspire kids at home? Here's a TODAY-exclusive clip of Pilkey reading from his new "Cat Kid Comic Club" series.

Dav Pilkey reads an exclusive excerpt from his new book, 'Cat Kid Comic Club'

March 2, 202105:15

And, here's another exclusive video of Pilkey reading from his next book, "Dog Man: Mothering Heights," which will be published on March 23. Get a sneak peek here... and then get reading!

Author Dav Pilkey reads a chapter of his new book, ‘Dog Man: Mothering Heights’

Feb. 25, 202103:33
