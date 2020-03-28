Carson and Siri Daly welcome new baby Goldie home — see the adorable pics!

Carson Daly and his wife, Siri, are no longer a party of five at home! The couple welcomed their fourth child, Goldie Patricia, home on Friday.

Carson and Siri both shared photos of Goldie on their Instagram pages, announcing that their newborn was home with them, safe and sound.

“Goldie Patricia is home!” the TODAY co-host wrote alongside a photo of Goldie all swaddled up. “My step dad, my hero in life, wore this gold watch everyday. I’m wearing it now in honor of him & the safe homecoming of GoGo. Siri & our family thank you all so much for the overwhelming well wishes & prayers for the medical staff at hospitals everywhere & all those affected.”

He continued the sweet sentiment, writing, "We are with them & appreciate their tireless work during this crazy time. No hashtag has meant more to us right now than #FamilyFirst. ❤️"

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

Siri shared her own heartfelt message about the arrival of their fourth child and third daughter, sharing her thoughts next to a pic of Goldie, this time swaddled in a tropical blanket.

“Our little Goldie is home, safe and sound,” she wrote. “I wish I could add to what @carsondaly said yesterday but he found all the perfect words. I have eternal gratitude for the selfless healthcare professionals in this world. Even through these dark times they create joyful, calming atmospheres to birth life.”

She also encouraged others who are pregnant and getting ready to welcome their own children during the coronavirus pandemic.

“If you’re about to embark on this experience without a partner... remember, you’re not alone,” she continued. “You have the brave doctors and nurses by your side, you have your baby AND a pretty epic story to share one day. Thank you for the kind wishes... praying we ALL have golden days ahead 💛”

Carson and Siri introduced us to Goldie on Thursday. Carson shared a photo of him in the hospital wearing a face mask next to Siri and Goldie, who is swaddled between them.

Goldie is the couple’s fourth child and third daughter. Carson and Siri are also parents to Jackson James, 11, Etta Jones, 7, and London Rose, 5.

“She was born at 4:08pm (ET) coming in at 8.2lbs & 20 inches long,” he shared in his caption on Instagram. “Go Go and mom are doing great. The Daly family wants to send a special shout out to the incredibly brave & selfless medical staff at our hospital in New York and also the many courageous people on the front lines of this dreadful virus."

Carson called into TODAY on Friday to update everyone on how he and Siri were doing after they welcomed Goldie into the world. His daughter’s middle name is a sweet nod to his late mother, Pattie Daly Caruso, who passed away in 2017. Carson said he chose her first name after he received the results from a recent DNA test he took that revealed he is 98% Irish. He was inspired to look up Irish baby names and stumbled upon Goldie.

“We had a short list of names that we liked, but nothing was sticking its neck out,” he recalled. “And I thought about it, you know, this is our fourth kid. She seems like the pot of gold at the end of our family rainbow.”

Amid new coronavirus guidelines and rules implemented at hospitals across the country, Carson is grateful to be able to celebrate the birth of his newborn daughter and Siri's strength throughout Goldie's birth.

"Her heroism … she’s a superstar. She’s a superhero," Carson said. "I wake up enamored by her and also the medical staff that we dealt with last night. The work that they’re doing on the front lines — you don’t actually believe it until you’re there and you can see it."