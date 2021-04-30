Watch Carson's daughter London adorably crash his live segment

TODAY was adorably interrupted by an episode of "The London Show" on Friday.

Co-host Carson Daly was delivering a report on actor Mila Kunis in PopStart from his home when his daughter London, 6, decided she was going to have a dance party in the background.

London, affectionately known as "Lolo," began dancing, making faces and ducking around a picture of Kunis being held by the "graphics department" - Carson's 8-year-old daughter, Etta.

"OK, we've multiplied here," Carson said after noticing London behind him.

"I'm sorry Carson, it's the London show!" Savannah Guthrie said.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long. Sign up for the TODAY Newsletter!

Carson's children, who also include his son, Jackson, 12, and 1-year-old daughter Goldie, have become a regular part of his segments from home.

London also had an impromptu dance party during a segment last year when Carson gave himself a haircut live on TODAY at home early in the pandemic, while Jackson and Etta have often served as the "graphics department" on PopStart.

On Friday, Carson eventually had London sit on his lap, but that didn't last long before she wanted to get her groove on.

Carson's daughter London has got all the moves! pic.twitter.com/6ig52OWhn7 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 30, 2021

"I like dancing," she said.

London then broke out her full arsenal of dance moves to the delight of Savannah, Al Roker, and Craig Melvin.

"London, take us into the weekend!" Craig chimed in.