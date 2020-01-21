It's a girl! Carson and Siri Daly spill the gender of baby No. 4

The Daly household is adding another girl to the mix!

TODAY co-host Carson Daly and his wife, Siri, shared the news spontaneously Tuesday morning during a cooking segment after asking Al Roker, Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin and Jenna Bush Hager for baby name suggestions.

"Have we revealed the sex yet?" Carson asked his wife. "We haven't, but we can," Siri said.

With her permission, Carson told his TODAY family that it's a girl, and that she's due March 23. The new little lady will be baby No. 4 for the couple, and the third girl, joining siblings Jack,10, Etta, 7, and London, 5.

As far as baby name suggestions go, Al recommended "Aloe," Savannah suggested "Carsonita," Hoda added "Bingo" to the mix (Carson's nickname for Siri), Craig came up with "Cari" and Jenna threw out "Max." Verdict is out as to whether or not Carson and Siri will use any of the suggestions...

Siri and Carson Daly in Studio 1A Tuesday Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Carson surprised everyone when he announced Siri's pregnancy in September during Popstart.

"Siri Daly, my incredible wife, is gearing up for a big spring because that's when she's going to give birth to our fourth and newest member of the Daly family," Carson said, shocking the anchors.

“We’re thrilled. We have the best family,” Carson said on the 3rd hour of TODAY. “We have a lot of fun, so we thought, ‘Why not? Let’s have another one.’”