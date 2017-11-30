'I miss you pops': Carson Daly shares touching throwback pic of late stepdad

Carson Daly lost his mom and stepfather in the span of five weeks this fall, and the TODAY host hasn't stopped thinking about them.
"This pic says everything about how I felt about my dad," Carson wrote in an Instagram post Thursday. "In awe & just wanted to be near him. I miss you pops. You’re the man."
Richard Caruso, or "pops," as Carson lovingly called him, passed away Oct. 24 after battling bone cancer.
'Our hero': Carson Daly writes touching tribute to stepfather after he passesPlay Video - 0:55
“He took us in. He’s my role model, my mentor, an incredible guy,” Carson, 44, said last month on the show. “Old school. Grew up in The Depression. One of those guys who knew life was going to be hard. Led by example, not by words.”
"2 of them so soon has been an enormous test of strength & faith," Carson wrote in another Instagram caption earlier this month. "I think we passed. Time to heal, move forward & carry on their legacy thru our kids."
Pattie Daly Caruso passed away Sept. 17 at the age of 73, but "she lived life passionately, twice as much, so she really died at 146," according to the TODAY host.
“We were so blessed to have them both. They were incredible,” he said. “I realize the more pain that I feel losing my parents is testament to how much of an impact they made in my life and they clearly equipped me with the tools to be able to handle it. That’s because they were incredible parents and I hope to pass that down.”