Carson Daly shares a slice of his quarantine life with baby Goldie

Carson Daly is savoring time alone to curl up with two favorites during the coronavirus quarantine: his baby daughter, Goldie, and a game of Fortnite.

The TODAY co-host shared a little slice of his life at home on Instagram Thursday with a sweet photo of Goldie on his lap while he got in some gaming.

"Daly isolation life. #Goldie #Fortnite #StayHome," he wrote in the caption.

Carson has enjoyed the time he has been able to spend at home with 3-week-old Goldie, his wife, Siri, and their three older children, but wishes it was for a different reason.

"It's a really bittersweet event as we all know because we're all hunkered down in our homes,'' he said on TODAY last week. "I work to be home, and now that I'm home all the time and I get this unprecedented time with my wife and my kids, it's great, but it comes at such a cost because there's so much life that's been lost.

"There's so many people that are hurting, so it's almost hard to appreciate all this time with your family when you're mindful of what's happening to other people in the world."

It's no surprise that he also has a game of the wildly popular Fortnite going, and we're guessing one of his opponents on the island is his 11-year-old son, Jack.

He also has Goldie to snuggle when he puts down the controller.

"She is the little pot of gold at the end of our family rainbow, and she came obviously at a much-needed time with what's happening in the country, so she's been a wonderful distraction," Carson said last week on TODAY.

Goldie and gaming looks like a great way to spend some time before Carson is ready to do another one of his favorite things — giving himself a haircut on live television.