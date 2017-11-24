Carson Daly remembers his late mom on Thanksgiving with her recipes

share tweet pin email

For those who've recently lost a loved one, Thanksgiving can be bittersweet.

That was the case for Carson Daly and his wife, Siri: Carson lost his mom Pattie Daly Caruso on Sept. 17, and his stepfather just five weeks later. That made Thursday's holiday the first without either of them around.

As Carson and Siri both noted in Instagram posts, the things our loved ones leave behind can conjure up so many memories as well as favorite meals. Apparently Pattie's specialty had been "Grandma's Southern Dressing," made with Jimmy Dean pork sausage, which Siri shared on Thursday.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic Carson Daly and his mom Pattie at the Emmy Awards in 2014 in Los Angeles.

She also left behind a turkey recipe, it appears, which we learned from a second Instagram posted by Carson.

Deeply missing the smell of momâs Jimmy Dean sausage as I woke up this am. Luckily, she left the family recipes for us. #Happy Thanksgiving #TomTurkey A post shared by Carson Daly (@carsondaly) on Nov 23, 2017 at 6:49am PST

Pattie (also known as "Kiki") was 73 when she died; Carson posted a beautiful poem by Mary Elizabeth Frye along with other tributes on Instagram shortly after.

But we're sure that even though she couldn't be there in person for Thanksgiving, the Daly family was supremely thankful for all the years she gave.

And her delicious recipes!

Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.