Carson Daly remembers his late mom on Thanksgiving with her recipes

For those who've recently lost a loved one, Thanksgiving can be bittersweet.
That was the case for Carson Daly and his wife, Siri: Carson lost his mom Pattie Daly Caruso on Sept. 17, and his stepfather just five weeks later. That made Thursday's holiday the first without either of them around.
As Carson and Siri both noted in Instagram posts, the things our loved ones leave behind can conjure up so many memories as well as favorite meals. Apparently Pattie's specialty had been "Grandma's Southern Dressing," made with Jimmy Dean pork sausage, which Siri shared on Thursday.
She also left behind a turkey recipe, it appears, which we learned from a second Instagram posted by Carson.
Pattie (also known as "Kiki") was 73 when she died; Carson posted a beautiful poem by Mary Elizabeth Frye along with other tributes on Instagram shortly after.
Carson Daly mourns his mom, sends thoughts and prayers to Las VegasPlay Video - 2:54
But we're sure that even though she couldn't be there in person for Thanksgiving, the Daly family was supremely thankful for all the years she gave.
'Our hero': Carson Daly writes touching tribute to stepfather after he passesPlay Video - 0:55
And her delicious recipes!
