Carson Daly posts sweet birthday message to his late mother: 'She was special'

The first birthday after a parent's death can be a difficult and emotional time.

Carson Daly has made sure that what would have been his mother's 74th birthday was a heartwarming celebration of her life.

The TODAY anchor posted a sweet birthday message on Wednesday for his late mother, Pattie Daly Caruso, affectionately known as "Kiki," who died at age 73 on Sept. 17, 2017, of a heart attack.

"My mom left us suddenly & too soon,'' he wrote. "Rather than focus on what we’ve lost, we remember just how much we gained by knowing her. If you met her you knew, she was special! We love you so much mom."

FilmMagic Carson Daly and his mother Pattie Daly Caruso in 2014 in Los Angeles, California.

Carson has often spoken about how his mother served as his inspiration, having previously opened up about his mother’s influence on him for TODAY.

Wednesday's remembrance is the latest among multiple tributes Carson has posted since his mom's death, including a photo of her star on the Palm Springs Walk of Stars.

Caruso was a well-known California TV personality who was recognized in 2005 for her notable career that included interviews with everyone from President Donald Trump to golf legend Arnold Palmer.

With Wednesday's message, Carson remembered her work and the beloved role she played in their family.

"Today, in 1944 a beautiful spirit was born in Montgomery County, NC with huge dreams, most of which came true,'' he wrote. "World travels, fulfilling career, loving family/grandkids & God’s divine grace."

Follow TODAY.com writer Scott Stump on Twitter.