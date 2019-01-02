Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Carson Daly lost his mother and beloved stepfather just weeks apart last year, and the loss has changed his approach to life.

The TODAY co-host opened up to Hoda Kotb about how losing his parents inspired his New Year’s resolutions for 2019. Before, he says he used to focus on goals like losing weight, working out and eating better.

This year, however, he is taking a more “macro” approach.

“I think bigger than just the weight, the food. All that stuff is every day, we all struggle with that, we all do the best we can. My new thing is compartmentalizing,” he told Hoda. “As a parent, we get stuck in the calendar … We’re always looking so far forward on our calendar to find a moment of happiness ... of relief from life.

“My thing is just 24 hours. Now I wake up and I’m like, thank you God, I got a new day, a fresh day. How can I be the best husband, the best father, the best coworker, the best fellow citizen? I’ve got today. I’ve got right now, in this moment.”

Carson’s mother, Pattie Daly Caruso, passed away at age 73 on Sept. 17, 2017, from a heart attack.

Just weeks later, his stepfather, Richard Caruso, died after a battle with bone cancer.

Carson said the losses have given him a new, profound understanding of the “fragility of life” and how quickly time passes.

“I can’t believe I’m 45. I can’t believe I’ve been in Times Square for 20 years. I can’t believe I’m on the TODAY show. Life goes by so fast and it’s like for me now, it’s just live and marinate in that moment,” he said. “And then when I go to bed it’s just like, you know what? I hope I did good today, and if God gives me another day, I’m going to just do it again.”