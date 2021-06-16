Carson Daly: How I talk to my children about mental health

If either of my parents was around today and I said, "Oh, my daughter is in therapy," the first thing they would say is, "What's wrong with her?"

That's what our parents did, right? And it should be, "Oh, awesome." If I said, "She's reading a little slow, so she's getting extra help reading," their response would be, "Oh, great." If I said, "She had a 100-degree fever but she's with the doctor and got some Tylenol," their response would be, "Oh, great."

That's the place we're trying to get to with mental health. So when someone says, "I'm talking to somebody," we say, "Oh, great. Let me know if you need anything. I'm here."

The idea is that when the kids grow up, when they're in high school or in college or they're young adults, this is all they've ever known: If something is going on in your brain, you talk to somebody. You communicate your thoughts the same way you would if something was happening with your body.

Parents have a really hard time deciphering between what is teenage behavior or having a sort of “blah” day — sleeping in until one o’clock on a Saturday, talking back, withdrawing a little bit — and what may be a red flag for mental health. Parents need to remember that if they’re having issues with their kids related to mental health, that isn’t a reflection of their parenting. I see a lot of parents who don’t want to broach this topic because they’re fearful that to their peers, to their communities, it will come off as though they’ve done something wrong or raised their kid wrong. And that’s not true.

Whatever your kid is feeling, it needs to be heard. You need to be observant. You need to know those telltale signs. There are answers out there and I would encourage parents to do the research. Don't run away from the topic. Dive in headfirst and educate yourself.

With my friends and my peers, there is the process of breaking the stigma of mental health. I have generalized anxiety disorder. I've been diagnosed with panic disorder. I do cognitive behavioral therapy. People are like, "Are you OK?" I'm like, "Yeah, of course I'm OK. The same way you go to the gym and have a trainer to try and lose 10 pounds, I do work for my mind.” This is just a part of who I am and it’s a part of my daily self-care. I think when you say that you’re in therapy, people feel empathy for you, and I don’t want that. That’s not what I’m looking for. There’s nothing wrong with me.