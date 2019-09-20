Carson Daly announced the news on TODAY Friday that his wife, Siri, is pregnant with their fourth child!

"We couldn’t be happier to share the news that our family is growing by one this spring," the couple told TODAY. "We are continually amazed by God’s blessings in our lives. Our entire family is grateful and so excited!”

The baby, who is due in the spring, will join the couple's children Jackson, 10, Etta, 7, and London, 5, to make it a family of six.

Carson often has spoken about how the love of his wife and children helped him heal after he lost his mother, Pattie, to a heart attack in 2017 and then his stepfather, Richard, to bone cancer five weeks later.

The strong bond he had with his parents is now what he tries to share with his own children.

“My parents were overly proud,” he said on TODAY in March. “I sometimes try to love my kids, I think, less, almost on purpose, because I’m so scared of loving them too much."

In a talk about modern fatherhood on TODAY in June, Carson spoke about how difficult it was to leave his children for his job, and revealed tradition he created to help ease the sting of separation.

"I don't think anybody gives us credit for being emotional," Carson said. "I'm very sentimental with my kids. When I'm driving to JFK (airport) and I'm going to be gone for five days, it really does suck.

"I realized that in the hotel rooms, there's postcards. So I thought, wherever I go, whatever hotel I'm in, I'm going to write my kids postcards, and I'm going to buy them a stamp and I'm going to put in in slug mail, and now they collect them."